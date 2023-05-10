Supervisory board recalls Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme

The supervisory board of Ukraine aid NGO Slava Ukraini has decided to recall manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme from the board for the duration of criminal investigations in Ukraine and Estonia.

"Estonia has presumption of innocence, meaning that the supervisory board in no way passes judgment on Lehtme with this decision," the body said.

The Slava Ukraini supervisory board added that the organization's in-house audit will take some time during which it is prepared to cooperate with investigative organs and hand over all necessary information.

"These questions have been relevant since early March. Unfortunately, the supervisory board's limited rights and resources have made it impossible to answer them."

"That is why we welcome criminal proceedings in Estonia and Ukraine which will hopefully allow the authorities to ascertain whether there has been misuse of donations from Estonia or not."

The supervisory board decided to recall Lehtme starting from May 9 to ensure the smooth operation of the NGO and avoid a conflict of interest. Marika Priske will remain the sole management board member.

--

