Kristina Kallas: Slava Ukraini investigation a good thing

The Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings to look into use of donated funds by NGO Slava Ukraini that was until last night run by Eesti 200 member Johanna-Maria Lehtme. The party's deputy head Kristina Kallas said that Lehtme's fate should not be decided before the outcome of the investigation.

Asked whether something should be done about Lehtme in light of the criminal investigation into Slava Ukraini activities, Kallas said the question should be put to party leader Lauri Hussar. She added, however, that she approves of the decision to launch an investigation. "These investigations are welcome and good as they will help us get to the bottom of what happened," the politician said.

Kallas feels that nothing needs to be done about Lehtme before the investigation gets somewhere. "Let us wait for the results," Kallas said.

She said that the board of Eesti 200 has not met to discuss Lehtme's activity.

Authorities in Ukraine have also launched criminal proceedings to look into the NGO's activities and those of its Ukrainian partners. The supervisory board of Slava Ukraini has commissioned an audit of its financial affairs. The organization decided Tuesday evening to recall Lehtme from the management board.

