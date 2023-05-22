Parmas: Prosecutor's office received memo on Slava Ukraini case early March

News
Andres Parmas.
Andres Parmas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told ERR that his office received information about potential problems with the Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini at the beginning of March.

The prosecutor's office received the information about Slava Ukraini after the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) analyzed the same information, Parmas said.

"Mid-February, the ISS received a kind of memo — and I underscore that this is what the ISS said, that it was not a crime report but merely a kind of memo indicating that there might be issues. This information reached the office of the public prosecutor after the ISS determined that it was not within their jurisdiction. The prosecutor's office received this information thereafter, at the beginning of March," Parmas explained.

On May 9, the State Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation into the use of funds raised by the Estonian non-governmental organization Slava Ukraini.

However, based on the information received in early March, Parmas judged that there were no grounds for legal action in Estonia.

"There must be both a motivation and reasonable cause to suspect a crime in order to begin proceedings. The reason for beginning proceedings in Estonia could not be based solely on information received by the public prosecutor's office in early March. On the basis of this information, it was only possible to speculate that some kind of violation may have occurred in Ukraine," the prosecutor general said.

"Also, a decision on when to begin criminal proceedings in Estonia could not be made until sufficient material had been obtained to generate suspicions that a crime had happened in Estonia. Prior to the decision, we lacked sufficient information to conclude in favor of pursuing criminal charges," he said.

Parmas explained that from the beginning of March until the beginning of the proceedings the prosecution received additional information from several sources, including media reports.

Oleksandr Chernov, the "whistleblower" in the Slava Ukraini case, had previously provided information on suspicious dealings between the Estonian aid organization and its local partner, but Parmas was hesitant to say whether Chernov should be brought to Estonia from Ukraine to testify. 

"We cannot simply bring foreign nationals into Estonia. It is currently uncertain where this person stands in the ongoing criminal proceedings. What role he will play in the proceedings will have to be determined throughout the hearings. I can assure you that we collaborate closely with Ukrainian authorities on a daily basis regarding the Slava Ukraini case," said Parmas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:57

Riigikogu speaker refused to permit nearly 150 MPs' queries

19:18

Parmas: Prosecutor's office received memo on Slava Ukraini case early March

18:45

Tallinn's city council in disarray due to dispute between EKRE and Reform

18:21

600 activists sign a letter in support of Family Law Act amendment

17:50

Subscriber that contested Elering deposit payment wins preliminary relief

17:20

VKG to build two new second-sector plants next to its oil shale industry

16:49

ERR in Donetsk Oblast: Ukraine holding on also thanks to Estonian weapons

16:39

Reinsalu and Lukas to run for chair of Isamaa without a confrontation

16:38

Timothy Garton Ash: Germany has attraction mixed with fear for Russia

16:21

Opposition appeal to reach Supreme Court on Thursday at the latest

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

21.05

Estonia and Latvia to build medium-range air defense on Iris-T systems

21.05

Colonel: Loss of Kinzhal invincibility psychological blow for Russia

11:12

mRiik digital identity app to drop this summer, amendments needed for use Updated

21.05

Gallery: Rein Sikk becomes Estonia's sauna minister

21.05

Study: Number of periphery residents could fall by 25 percent in 12 years

20.05

Expert: Estonia unlikely to get Scandinavian-level electricity prices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: