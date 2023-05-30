Hotels in Estonia say they could stretch to an 11 percent VAT rate

News
Hotel.
Hotel. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The main lobby group representing catering and accommodation in Estonia says that while VAT hike on accommodation of two percentage points, bring the total to 11 per cent, could be justified, it would be difficult for a sector still not completely recovered from the pandemic, to tolerate any larger increase.

The Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition announced well after the March 5 election and on the eve of signing its agreement last month to abolish the 9 percent VAT rate on accommodation from 2025, to raise it to 22 percent.

The Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association (ERHL) says that this would deal the sector a severe blow; the coalition is now planning a rate between those two extremes.

In a letter to the government, the ERHL noted that the recovery from the crises it has experienced over the past three years, with soaring energy prices and inflation and the War in Ukraine following the pandemic, will take time and will continue to be held back by the ongoing war.

The ERHL wrote: "Consequently, from the point of view of the survival and further development of the sector, the first choice would be to leave the VAT exemption at the current level, i.e. 9 percent, to provide the opportunity to regroup in the coming years, so that both businesses and the tourism sector as a whole can be stronger, and thus bring more of the desired benefits to the state."

While the ERHL says it is understandable that the VAT rate may not be able to remain at 9 percent, a level of 11 percent, in line with the overall VAT hike of 20 to 22 percent, would be feasible.

VAT rates established for accommodation businesses in neighboring states vary between nine and 12 per cent, so in order to remain competitive, the ERHL estimates that the rate should not go higher in Estonia.

The ERHL also implied that civilians using AirBNB or similar accommodation platforms to let out their properties could be milked for more funds, should the state so wish.

"We also remain open to discussion about mapping additional sources of revenue within the sector, such as streamlining the unregulated rentals market and introducing a tax reporting obligation on booking platforms," the statement added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:26

Susan Lilleväli appointed Ministry of Defense deputy secretary general

15:12

State prosecutor rejects Margus Kurm officials' work rotation claims

15:02

Scientific Council recommends corona audit to government or parliament

14:31

President Karis: Hiiumaa merits good travel connections with the mainland

13:38

Saks: There is a motive for the attack both in Ukraine and in Russia

12:59

Change to departure time of last Tallinn-Tartu bus

12:52

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

12:33

Hotels in Estonia say they could stretch to an 11 percent VAT rate

12:29

Estonia is a pioneer, yet science-based entrepreneurship is scarce

11:51

Defender believes ISS ire, state's ineptitude behind Heldna and Vaher case

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

09:33

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

29.05

Minister of Justice Laanet wants to end legal assistance treaty with Russia

29.05

Estonian diplomat sees no signs of a power shift in Belarus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: