MP replacing Lehtme: Entering the Riigkogu in this way is awkward

Eesti 200's Züleyxa Izmailova will replace MP and Slava Ukraini NGO founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme, who resigned on Friday, from May 20.

"I'll be honest, entering the Riigkogu in this way is awkward, but I am certainly up for the challenge. As a representative of a green and liberal worldview, I stood for election to the Riigikogu to stand up for my constituents and the values we share," Izmailova wrote on social media.

Izmailova received 1,011 votes in the March Riigikogu election standing in Tallinn's Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts.

Between 2005-2012, Izmailova was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) but switched to the Estonian Green Party in 2015. In 2017, she was elected co-chairman and resigned in 2022 to join Eesti 200.

Between November 2017 and April 2019, she was a deputy mayor of Tallinn.

