Reinaas: Eesti 200 faction does not unanimously back Izmailova's candidacy

Marek Reinaas.
Marek Reinaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The chair of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group in the Riigikogu, Marek Reinaas, told ERR that despite the party's announcement earlier this month that Züleyxa Izmailova would become the head of the environment committee, it has become clear that she does not have the parliamentary group's full support. Tarmo Tamm's resignation is now likely to be postponed until September.

Eesti 200 issued a press release on June 2 announcing that Züleyxa Izmailova will succeed Tarmo Tamm as chair of the Riigikogu Environment Committee following Tamm's resignation. Now, according to media reports, Tamm will not resign because there is disagreement within the group regarding Izmailova's candidacy. So what exactly is the situation?

Let's start with the facts: Tarmo Tamm has announced that he will resign as chairm of the Environment Committee, and his promise remains in effect. When a committee member resigns, another member takes their place, and it is true that the committee discussed the candidacy of Züleyxa Izmailova on Monday, per Tarmo Tamm's suggestion.

Despite discussions in the group last week and a debate yesterday morning, there is no consensus on who should be nominated for Environment Committee chair. There are various perspectives on the issue. And because these diverse perspectives must be taken into account, the Eesti 200 faction has not yet submitted its candidate nomination.

We will think about it and talk about it. Of course, the fact that today is the last meeting of the committee on the environment and that the next regular meeting will not occur until September has given us more time to submit this new nomination.

Tarmo Tamm, I believe, is a man of his word, he will leave just as he said.

But this can only happen in September?

I think that our group can come together before September so that we do not have to wait until then. But the reality is that in order to resign from the committee, the committee must convene, which, given that it will not meet until September, will likely occur in the autumn.

Can you tell us who is, or what are the arguments, against  Izmailova's candidacy?

I would prefer not to comment on what has been discussed and said in the internal meetings of our group.

What impression does it leave about Eesti 200 and the Eesti 200 parliamentary group if the party issues a news release only to realize that the matter still has to be discussed?

Personally, I believe we are on the right track. From the autumn, the Environment Committee will be one of the most significant committees. Given the green turn and how much more of a say this committee will have, not only on environmental issues, but also on economy-related green turn issues, even start-ups, and how much European Union-related legislation there is, I believe Eesti 200 will choose its chair with great care. This is a critical position. I hope the public understands that Eesti 200 will carefully consider who they nominate to it.

Is that to say that you do not see it impacting Eesti 200's reputation when the party says something in an official press release one week only for it to turn out to be not true due to internal wrangling?

I would not use the expression "internal wrangling" but rather healthy and rational discussion. I see no problem with the fact that political parties and politicians are not always infallible. I assure you, they are not. And when a political party or politician acknowledges that it may take a little longer to make a decision, I believe it shows that the party is considering not only public opinion, but also the fact that the Estonian state needs to be put in order.

Who would you support for Environment Committee chair?

Again, a question that I do not believe should be answered in the public media.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

