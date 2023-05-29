Helenius disappointed in Eesti 200 coalition negotiators

Businessman, Eesti 200 member Joakim Helenius is disappointed in his party's coalition negotiators as the agreement does not include a single idea proposed by the party's working group, while Eesti 200 agreed to everything put forward by the Reform Party.

Helenius said that Eesti 200 had the best economic and fiscal program, while something went very seriously wrong during coalition talks.

"Our party's negotiators did not understand it, hadn't read it or were simply too weak to defend these positions," he told Eesti Päevaleht in an interview.

Helenius, who was head of Eesti 200's economic affairs and fiscal policy working group, said that it absolutely wasn't the party's intention to hike labor and dividend taxes.

"However, it was decided to hike labor and dividend taxes during coalition talks. Incomprehensible!"

He added that cost-cutting (as a way to improve Estonia's fiscal position in addition to tax hikes – ed.) has so far only been discussed.

Helenius said that while tax hikes are necessary during difficult times, there are different taxes to consider.

"I would have been much more aggressive when hiking environmental fees and laying down new environmental and property taxes," he said.

Joakim Helenius ran for parliament in the electoral district made up of Harju and Rapla counties in Eesti 200's ranks. He got 2,001 votes and was not elected. The businessman donated €150,000 to Eesti 200 in the first quarter.

