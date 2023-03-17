Eesti 200 took in major donations immediately before and after elections

Eesti 200 that landed 14 mandates in the new composition of the Riigikogu received sizable donations immediately before and after Estonia's March 5 general elections the largest of which came from the party's own Joakim Helenius.

Helenius donated €140,000 to the party between February 21-28. The politician ran in the electoral district made up of Harju and Rapla counties where he got 2,001 votes, which was not enough to be elected. However, should Eesti 200 chairman Lauri Hussar join the incoming government, a spot in the Riigikogu will open up for Helenius.

Businessman Oleg Ossinovski donated €30,000 to Eesti 200 that same week of February. Entrepreneur Paul-Kristjan Padrik donated €25,000.

Eesti 200 received several other sizable donations March 1-10, with €25,000 coming from Urvo Männama and €10,000 from Tarmo Tamm.

Parties will have to file their election campaign reports with the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) by April 4.