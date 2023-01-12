Top 40 donors to Estonia's political parties in 2022

Estonia's major political parties between them took in close to €2.16 million in 2022. Businessman and Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild was by far the largest single donor, with €400,000 going to Isamaa.

ERR has listed the Top 40 donors, with the sums donated.

A minimum donation of €10,000 in total through 2022 was required to make the list, while multiple parties were often beneficiaries.

The list comprises 39 men and one woman, with several donors tying for the same ranking, in many cases.

1. Parvel Pruunsild, Bigbank owner (pictured) – €400,000 (all to Isamaa)

2. Priit Alamäe, Nortal CEO (pictured) – €66,200 (all to Eesti 200)

3. Urmas Sõõrumaa, businessman and Estonian Olympic Committee chief (pictured) – €65,000 (€50,000 to Isamaa, €15,000 to Eesti 200)

4. Martin Villig, Bolt co-founder – €51,000

5 to 9. Aivar Linnamäe, businessman – €50,000

= Markus Villig, Bolt co-founder – €50,000

= Ahti Heinla, Starship co-founder – €50,000

= Taavet Hinrikus, Wise co-founder – €50,000

= Sten Tamkivi, tech entrepreneur – €50,000

10. Jaan Pillesaar, businessman and investor – €40,000

11. Margus Vanaselja, BWB board member – €35,000

12. Tarmo Tamm, businessman – €34,010

13. Margus Tsahkna, Eesti 200 politician and former defense minister – €29,500

14. Lauri Paeveer, Nõmme district elder (SDE) – €26,760

15. Joakim Helenius, businessman and Eesti 200 candidate – €26,000

16.to 19. Armin Karu, majority shareholder of Olympic Entertainment Group – €25,000

= Tõnis Raide, businessman – €25,000

= Neeme Tammis, Hansa Grupp – €25,000

= Meelis Niinepuu, businessman and Eesti 200 candidate – €25,000

20. to 22. Jüri Külvik, timber entrepreneur – €20,000

= Kaspar Kokk, former top cross-country skier – €20,000

= Allan Selirand, investor and formerly of EAS – €20,000

23. Marti Soosaar, former athlete and environmental activist – €18,000

24. Jüri Ross, businessman and SDE candidate – €15,075

25. to 27. Andres Sõnajalg, renewables entrepreneur – €15,000

= Jüri Taal, businessman – €15,000

= Siim Markus, businessman – €15,000

28. Aivar Sööt, businessman – €14,600

29. Aivar Berzin, director, Vestman Energia AS – €14,100

30. Jaak Valge, EKRE MP – €11,670

31. Ago Vingisaar, OÜ Prenton board member – €11,000

32. Siim Kallas, Reform Party honorary chair – €10,040

33. to 40. Sven Mihhailov, Fausto Capital partner – €10,000

= Tarmo Küla, businessman – €10,000

= Ebbe-Liisa Sõnajalg, businesswoman and top showjumper – €10,000

= Mait Rõõmusaar, businessman – €10,000

= Priit Vaikmaa, TextMagic owner – €10,000

= Väino Kaldoja, Silberauto AS co-founder – €10,000

= Oleg Ossinovski, Skinest CEO – €10,000

= Imre Michalsky, businessman – €10,000

See also ERR News' summary of the fourth quarter 2022 donations, by party.

2022 was the last full year before the March 5, 2023 Riigikogu election.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!