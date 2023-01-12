Top 40 donors to Estonia's political parties in 2022
Estonia's major political parties between them took in close to €2.16 million in 2022. Businessman and Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild was by far the largest single donor, with €400,000 going to Isamaa.
ERR has listed the Top 40 donors, with the sums donated.
A minimum donation of €10,000 in total through 2022 was required to make the list, while multiple parties were often beneficiaries.
The list comprises 39 men and one woman, with several donors tying for the same ranking, in many cases.
1. Parvel Pruunsild, Bigbank owner (pictured) – €400,000 (all to Isamaa)
2. Priit Alamäe, Nortal CEO (pictured) – €66,200 (all to Eesti 200)
3. Urmas Sõõrumaa, businessman and Estonian Olympic Committee chief (pictured) – €65,000 (€50,000 to Isamaa, €15,000 to Eesti 200)
4. Martin Villig, Bolt co-founder – €51,000
5 to 9. Aivar Linnamäe, businessman – €50,000
= Markus Villig, Bolt co-founder – €50,000
= Ahti Heinla, Starship co-founder – €50,000
= Taavet Hinrikus, Wise co-founder – €50,000
= Sten Tamkivi, tech entrepreneur – €50,000
10. Jaan Pillesaar, businessman and investor – €40,000
11. Margus Vanaselja, BWB board member – €35,000
12. Tarmo Tamm, businessman – €34,010
13. Margus Tsahkna, Eesti 200 politician and former defense minister – €29,500
14. Lauri Paeveer, Nõmme district elder (SDE) – €26,760
15. Joakim Helenius, businessman and Eesti 200 candidate – €26,000
16.to 19. Armin Karu, majority shareholder of Olympic Entertainment Group – €25,000
= Tõnis Raide, businessman – €25,000
= Neeme Tammis, Hansa Grupp – €25,000
= Meelis Niinepuu, businessman and Eesti 200 candidate – €25,000
20. to 22. Jüri Külvik, timber entrepreneur – €20,000
= Kaspar Kokk, former top cross-country skier – €20,000
= Allan Selirand, investor and formerly of EAS – €20,000
23. Marti Soosaar, former athlete and environmental activist – €18,000
24. Jüri Ross, businessman and SDE candidate – €15,075
25. to 27. Andres Sõnajalg, renewables entrepreneur – €15,000
= Jüri Taal, businessman – €15,000
= Siim Markus, businessman – €15,000
28. Aivar Sööt, businessman – €14,600
29. Aivar Berzin, director, Vestman Energia AS – €14,100
30. Jaak Valge, EKRE MP – €11,670
31. Ago Vingisaar, OÜ Prenton board member – €11,000
32. Siim Kallas, Reform Party honorary chair – €10,040
33. to 40. Sven Mihhailov, Fausto Capital partner – €10,000
= Tarmo Küla, businessman – €10,000
= Ebbe-Liisa Sõnajalg, businesswoman and top showjumper – €10,000
= Mait Rõõmusaar, businessman – €10,000
= Priit Vaikmaa, TextMagic owner – €10,000
= Väino Kaldoja, Silberauto AS co-founder – €10,000
= Oleg Ossinovski, Skinest CEO – €10,000
= Imre Michalsky, businessman – €10,000
See also ERR News' summary of the fourth quarter 2022 donations, by party.
2022 was the last full year before the March 5, 2023 Riigikogu election.
Editor: Andrew Whyte