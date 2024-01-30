X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Eesti 200, SDE not hasty taking stance on Oleg Ossinovski party donations

News
Oleg Ossinovski at his company office.
Oleg Ossinovski at his company office. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Major financial donations by Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski to Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last year have been cast in a new light after a report was published regarding his former company's business in Russia. Nevertheless, representatives of the two coalition parties aren't rushing to take a stance on the donations in question.

"Oleg [Ossinovski] undeniably has extensive business activities," SDE secretary general Reili Rand said when asked by ERR on Tuesday whether the Social Democrats would be returning their donation.

"It's true that he has supported us, among other parties, in various years," Rand continued. "In light of yesterday's news, the simple answer would be that from the party's point of view, we can confirm that it's legally sound – the party has received a donation from a private person. But of course there is a moral issue here."

This is certainly something that the party board would need to discuss as well, she added.

"At the moment, I'm not going to hastily say what steps we should be taking," Rand said. "I think it would be wise to discuss the matter in follow-up to the newspaper article."

According to Eesti 200 permanent secretary Mihkel Veski, their party hasn't had the chance to discuss returning the donation, which is why he won't be commenting on the subject.

Oleg Ossinovski has been a major donor to the SDE for years. In 2023, he donated €50,000 to the Social Democrats.

Over the years, he has also repeatedly donated money to Eesti 200. Last year, he donated €35,000 to Eesti 200; in 2022, he donated €10,000 to the party, preceded by donations of €5,000 each in 2021 and 2020.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski transferred his Russian railway businesses to likely close relative Veronika Ossinovskaja's name, who thereafter exported vast amounts of iron and iron ore out of Russia for companies owned by oligarch Alisher Usmanov, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported Monday (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Municipalities not rushing to replace biogas buses

20:50

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

20:23

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins international documentary prize in Biarritz

19:43

Eesti 200, SDE not hasty taking stance on Oleg Ossinovski party donations

19:20

People's sense of security in Estonia remains high, survey finds

18:54

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

18:53

Läänemets: Coalition partners have very different visions of the future

18:50

Historical Jaan Poska House in Kadriorg open to public on February 3

18:15

Ambassador: Presidential runners grasp that Ukraine's future impacts on Finland too

18:05

Estonian telecom billing ex-customers over year after contracts terminated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

29.01

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

15:13

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

29.01

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

29.01

MEP: Zhdanok case casts shadow over topics I deal with

10:20

Estonian education minister makes new offer to try to end teachers' strike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: