Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

Latvian prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence for Estonian transport magnate Oleg Ossinovski in relation to corruption allegations.

A prosecutor from the Riga Regional Court is seeking a four-year sentence in respect of Ossinovski (pictured) and also for Ugis Magonis, CEO of Latvian Railways (Latvijas dzelzcelš), newswire LETA reports, citing the prosecutor's office.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM has reported that, according to the charge sheet, Ossinovski allegedly transferred nearly half a million euros to Magonis, in connection with the purchase of aging diesel locomotives from Ossinovski's company, Skinest Rail.

Magonis' argument in court was a claim that the funds received from Ossinovski did not represent any kind of bribe or kickback, but rather payment for representing his Estonian associate's interests before the management of Russian Railways, and that Magonis was doing so as a private individual, despite being the CEO of Latvian Railways at the time.

The case went to court in 2017, when both Magonis and Ossinovski were charged. Both denied their guilt. At that time, the prosecutor also requested a four-year prison sentence in both cases.

The court also requested a part asset confiscation in respect of Magonis and a three-year ban on Ossinovski taking part in state and local government procurement rounds, as reported by LSM.

The prosecution has also called for the confiscation of €499,500, found during the course of the two men's arrests, deeming it criminally acquired property.

In 2015, Magonis, then head of Latvian Railways, was detained by the Latvian anti-corruption bureau on suspicion of accepting a bribe.

The second-tier Riga Regional Court will continue hearing the case on July 29 and 31and after listening to the defense's arguments, LETA reported.

Previously, the first-tier Vidzeme District Court acquitted both defendants, a ruling the prosecutor's office appealed.

Oleg Ossinovski is the father of Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!