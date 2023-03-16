Estonia sending Ukraine sniper weapons, special forces gear

The Estonian government on Thursday greenlit the latest in a series of military aid packages to Ukraine, this time with a value of €494,300 and including sniper weapons and special forces gear, among other things.

The latest package, proposed by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), will include semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, sights, binoculars, ammunition, personal and special forces gear, patrol boats as well as thermal imaging cameras. The state will be donating medical supplies as well.

The donation of this equipment will not negatively impact the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) training or wartime capabilities.

"Yesterday we discussed the state of Ukraine aid together with allies in the Ramstein format, and it's clear that there's no time to waste in supporting Ukraine," Pevkur said.

"Our major initiative is directed at a joint EU procurement of one million rounds of artillery ammunition, but we must continue with smaller, precisely targeted aid packages as well," he continued. "Hence our decision to focus this aid package, as a continuation of the previous one, on special forces equipment and snipers specifically."

To date, Estonia has provided nearly €400 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, equal to more than 1 percent GDP.

Previous donations have included Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications gear, medical supplies, personal protective equipment such as helmets as well as dehydrated meals.

Estonia has also previously donated two field hospitals and medical supplies worth nearly €15 million together with Germany, and is donating a third in cooperation with the Netherlands and Norway, who supported the project with €7.8 million.

The Ministry of Defense is applying for funds from the European Peace Facility (EPF) for the replacement of its own military equipment; to date, Estonia is slated to be compensated at least €156 million.

