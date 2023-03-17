First parts of new kindergarten building leave Pärnu for Ovruch, Ukraine

The first 12 modular units needed for the construction of a new kindergarten in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast left Pärnu for Ukraine on Thursday. Two further trips will then be made to Ovruch to carry the remaining 22 units, with the kindergarten expected to be ready for use by 80 Ukrainian children in May.

On Thursday morning, the 12 modular units, which will be used to construct a new kindergarten building in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, were loaded onto trucks in Pärnu ready for the journey to Ukraine.

Rauno Loonurm, head of modular housing company Harmet, which is running the project, told ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the deadline for this project was extremely short, with the modular units having to be ready to send to Ukraine just 120 days after the contract to supply them was signed on November 25.

"Within this time frame we had to complete the design, prepare for production and purchase the materials," said Loonurm.

"Many thanks to all the partners involved for providing the materials on time. The project management for this project was outstanding. The whole team pitched in. We currently have more than 200 Ukrainians working at Harmet, so there is a really strong desire to work with them and do this for Ukraine," he added.

Next week a further 12 modular units will be sent to Ukraine, with the final ten to follow the week after.

"While the design normally takes half a year minimum, we now only have half a year to deliver the entire project," said Harmet project manager Jüri Juurikas.

"This has certainly imposed its own constraints, but for now, I think it's safe to say, that we haven't had to compromise on anything. The modular units will be delivered as planned, then put in place as required. The building will then be handed over on May 13," Juurikas said.

The contract to build the kindergarten was awarded by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV). During a site visit to Ovruch last June a suitable location for the kindergarten, which is being constructed in separate parts or module in Estonia, before being assembled on the ground in Ukraine, was identified.

"There were two tenders. One was for the design and construction of the modular units and the other was for the bomb shelter, the outdoor area and the walkways. This was won by Nordecon. And Noredecon is doing these works together with its Ukrainian subsidiary Eurocon," said Tarmo Needo, ESTDEV's Ukraine project manager.

If the project continues to go will, there are plans to construct a second building for the kindergarten, which would accommodate a further 80 children.

