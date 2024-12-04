Estonia's Ukrainian kindergarten on European Council's 2025 flagship project list

"Rebuilding future and hope: modernizing preschool education in Ukraine," a project designed and managed by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), has been added to the European Council's 2025 flagship project list.

The project, which involved building a kindergarten in Ovruch, Ukraine and facilitating capacity building for teachers and early childhood education managers in the Zhytomyr Oblast."

This is great recognition for Team Estonia and Team ESTDEV and our support for Ukraine," said Klen Jäärats, ESTDEV's executive director.

"The Global Gateway's flagship list showcases the most significant, influential and visible actions the EU took outside its borders. EU institutions and EU delegations use these projects to promote Global Gateway. Furthermore, the flagship list provides an opportunity to find cooperation partners."

46 initiatives made the 2025 list

The European Council has endorsed 46 Global Gateway flagship projects for 2025. The projects identified as flagships by EU member states' ambassadors are prominent examples of Global Gateway deliverables in the areas of digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research.

This selection of key initiatives showcases the comprehensive support the EU and its member states offer to partners worldwide and the diverse project sectors, countries and regions. These flagship projects strengthen our strategic partnerships and promote our joint interests. Each project is scheduled to achieve a tangible deliverable and milestone during 2025.

Flagship projects are identified on a yearly basis and integrated into the Global Gateway flagships list, which includes 218 initiatives from previous years – in this case, 2023 and 2024.

The flagship list is not an exhaustive account of all the projects and activities under the Global Gateway framework. Rather, it serves as a tool for the EU and its member states to communicate strategically with partners and increase project visibility throughout 2025. Flagship projects showcase concrete transformative projects and emphasize their tangible impact and benefits to local communities. However, inclusion on the list does not guarantee that the EU will finance the project.

Selection aligns with the Global Gateway governance and takes into account input from the Commission, the EEAS and member states. Once a project is included in the list, it remains a flagship project until completion. To support the list's continued accuracy and relevance, a review procedure has been introduced to streamline the consideration of projects identified as flagships in 2023 and 2024.

Global Gateway

The EU's Global Gateway strategy encourages public and private investment in infrastructure, green energy, education and research for sustainable development. It aims to mobilize up to €300 billion of investments worldwide between 2021 and 2027. Through the Global Gateway, the EU and its member states develop and invest in sustainable and quality investment projects around the world, in close cooperation with EU partners around the world.

