From construction to kids: Top childcare worker's one-year stint turns to five

Meant to care for children for just a year, Jarmo Välk, Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year, is still delighting kids five years later noticing even the smallest details.

The 28-year-old works just outside Viljandi at the Perekodu Foundation's Jaagu Kindergarten-Basic School, serving 46 disabled children.

Välk has worked as their childcare worker and assistant teacher for nearly five years. This year, his team nominated him for the national childcare worker title — and he won.

"After several years with us and completing level 4 and 5 childcare training at Tallinn Health Care College (TTK), we felt it was finally his turn," said Perekodu director Hilka Raba. The nationwide jury agreed, naming him Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year.

Raba noted that Välk shared the honor with his colleagues. "He brought in a large cake for the entire staff," she recalled, adding that Välk emphasizes that this isn't just his title — it's the whole team's.

Välk first came to Perekodu through alternative service. A trained builder, he had been working in HVAC — installing mini-splits, air conditioners and ventilation systems — before moving into childcare.

"I didn't join the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) for religious reasons," he said, referring to the country's compulsory conscription. "We agreed I'd serve a year [in alternative service] and then return to construction."

Nearly five years later, Välk is still at Jaagu.

He credits both the children themselves and the school's supportive atmosphere.

"Everyone is so warm and encouraging," he said. "Even though it's hard work, what's crucial is that the team sticks together. And that's what we feel here."

Välk has always connected easily with children — even strangers. "When we visit other kindergartens, that connection forms quickly," he said.

'I know I'm doing the right thing'

Art teacher Kätlin Sinilind highlighted Välk's skill in picking up instantly on how to support his kids, while also understanding teachers' needs.

"That cheerfulness, optimism and tenderness, but also directness — that kind of masculine vibe is great," Sinilind said. "The kids need more of that."

Välk said the toughest moments come when kids act aggressively. In those situations, he emphasized, the grownups staying calm is key.

"If a child sees that you're calm, they calm down faster too," he added.

According to Välk, noticing the little things is what brings children joy and makes them feel more secure.

"We're used to praising kids, but noticing something specific — and praising it — is what really makes kids light up," he explained.

Working in a role dominated by women, Välk has heard negative comments made about him, although no one has ever said anything to him directly.

"Everyone is different," he said. "I don't let it discourage me. I know I'm doing the right thing, and I know it matters to the kids."

