X!

From construction to kids: Top childcare worker's one-year stint turns to five

News
Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year Jarmo Välk.
Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year Jarmo Välk. Source: ERR
News

Meant to care for children for just a year, Jarmo Välk, Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year, is still delighting kids five years later noticing even the smallest details.

The 28-year-old works just outside Viljandi at the Perekodu Foundation's Jaagu Kindergarten-Basic School, serving 46 disabled children.

Välk has worked as their childcare worker and assistant teacher for nearly five years. This year, his team nominated him for the national childcare worker title — and he won.

"After several years with us and completing level 4 and 5 childcare training at Tallinn Health Care College (TTK), we felt it was finally his turn," said Perekodu director Hilka Raba. The nationwide jury agreed, naming him Estonia's Childcare Worker of the Year.

Raba noted that Välk shared the honor with his colleagues. "He brought in a large cake for the entire staff," she recalled, adding that Välk emphasizes that this isn't just his title — it's the whole team's.

Välk first came to Perekodu through alternative service. A trained builder, he had been working in HVAC — installing mini-splits, air conditioners and ventilation systems — before moving into childcare.

"I didn't join the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) for religious reasons," he said, referring to the country's compulsory conscription. "We agreed I'd serve a year [in alternative service] and then return to construction."

Nearly five years later, Välk is still at Jaagu.

He credits both the children themselves and the school's supportive atmosphere.

"Everyone is so warm and encouraging," he said. "Even though it's hard work, what's crucial is that the team sticks together. And that's what we feel here."

Välk has always connected easily with children — even strangers. "When we visit other kindergartens, that connection forms quickly," he said.

'I know I'm doing the right thing'

Art teacher Kätlin Sinilind highlighted Välk's skill in picking up instantly on how to support his kids, while also understanding teachers' needs.

"That cheerfulness, optimism and tenderness, but also directness — that kind of masculine vibe is great," Sinilind said. "The kids need more of that."

Välk said the toughest moments come when kids act aggressively. In those situations, he emphasized, the grownups staying calm is key.

"If a child sees that you're calm, they calm down faster too," he added.

According to Välk, noticing the little things is what brings children joy and makes them feel more secure.

"We're used to praising kids, but noticing something specific — and praising it — is what really makes kids light up," he explained.

Working in a role dominated by women, Välk has heard negative comments made about him, although no one has ever said anything to him directly.

"Everyone is different," he said. "I don't let it discourage me. I know I'm doing the right thing, and I know it matters to the kids."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Dutch star Joost Klein performing in Tallinn next June

18:23

Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik named 2025 Musician of the Year

18:02

Photos: First defensive bunkers being installed in southeast Estonia

17:39

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

17:05

Filmmaker Rao Heidmets' new art turns Estonian folk patterns into butterflies

16:32

'Homeless' church bells given new lease of life by art historian

16:27

Falling European natural gas prices not likely to reach Estonian consumers till February

16:01

From construction to kids: Top childcare worker's one-year stint turns to five

15:34

Acclaimed British act Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark to play in Tallinn

15:08

Basketball team TalTech/Alexela wins third ENBL match in a row

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

08:42

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

16.12

President: Ambassador's suggestions in Kazakhstan suprised me and my advisors

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

16.12

Estonia to allocate wartime crisis roles to 56,000 from private sector

16.12

Official investigation finds no new causes in 1994 Estonia ferry sinking

16.12

Eastern flank security must become an EU priority, Estonian PM says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo