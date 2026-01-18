Abolishing kindergarten fees to cost Tallinn €7 million annually

Starting September 1, Tallinn will eliminate kindergarten fees for residents of the capital, a move that will cost the city budget approximately €7 million per year.

The elimination of kindergarten fees for children of Tallinn residents starting September 1 is outlined in the coalition agreement between the Center Party and Isamaa. This year's budget, presented to the city council this week, confirms that the fee will indeed be abolished for city residents and that €2.4 million will be needed from the budget over the final four months of this year to fund it.

According to the budget's explanatory note, the annual cost of eliminating the fee is expected to be approximately €7 million.

Currently, the kindergarten fee in municipal institutions is €50 per month; until last April, it was €71.25 per month.

Beginning in September, Tallinn will also start paying a home care allowance for children. This support is intended for children aged 1.5 to 3 who do not attend either kindergarten or a daycare center. The city will also continue its support for private daycare providers. In total, €8.4 million has been allocated in this year's city budget for private daycare and home care support.

The Tallinn City Council also voted on eliminating kindergarten fees last July, during the previous governing coalition. At that time, the proposal did not receive enough votes to pass.

