Estonian-funded program teaches Ukrainian kindergarten children first aid

Thanks to an Estonian-funded program, Ukrainian kindergarten children are learning the basics of first aid.

In emergency situations, knowledge empowers individuals to react calmly. Believing this skill to be as important for children as it is for adults, Margit Pärn developed a methodology for teaching children lifesaving first aid techniques in an age-appropriate manner.

The first aid kits Pärn created contain exercises, worksheets and all the necessary teaching materials for teachers to explain to children how to act in various emergency situations, including how to call an ambulance or what to do in case of injuries. The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) provided funds to send 70 of these first aid training kits to Ukraine, which were delivered last fall

"This program is extremely relevant because teaching children the basics of first aid develops their practical skills and cultivates humanity, a sense of responsibility and the ability to help others in crisis situations. I am grateful to Estonia for supporting our country in such difficult times," said Galyna Shymanska, secretary for the Zhytomyr City Government.

Tallinn's Meelespea Kindergarten prepared supplementary online educational material to accompany the kits. Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) visited Ukraine to present the Estonian-built Ovruch Kindergarten with their first aid kit training kit.

The director of Meelespea Kindergarten, Kristina Märks, and teacher Tetiana Klymenko introduced the kits to local teachers at five kindergartens in the Zhytomyr Region, including Ovruch Kindergarten. Over 150 kindergarten teachers have now learned how to use the first aid training program.

According to Märks, the feedback has been positive.

The Ukrainian teachers praised the teaching material's practicality and structure and the way children are encouraged to consider the causes of emergency situations. Teachers also appreciated the methodology's versatility, including videos, situational maps, games, and manuals. This allows teachers to use the materials in different situations and analyze everyday activities.

The Estonian-built kindergarten opened in Ovruch, Ukraine on June 2, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for education, said that teaching children first aid is not just about passing on practical skills.

"It is an investment in a more caring and responsible society. Our aim is to provide Ukrainian teachers and children with the support they need to better cope with difficult situations and to build self-confidence and a sense of responsibility. It is a pleasure to see how Estonia's experience and methodology is reaching across borders to different kindergartens and helping to shape a safer future," said Kulu.

Though this first aid training program first began in Estonia in 2006, it has since developed into an extensive international cooperation project. In 2020, the Archimedes Erasmus+ Foundation launched the project "I am a brave and helpful person" using the program's framework, bringing together trainers from different countries.

---

