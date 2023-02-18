Estonian volunteers build mobile washroom for Ukrainian soldiers

Volunteers from the Estonian NGO "Vaba Ukraina" have turned an old flower truck into a heated mobile washroom for Ukrainian soldiers. The washroom, where Ukrainian soldiers can take a warm shower, will soon be on its way from Estonia to Ukraine.

As the compartment needed to be resistant to high temperatures, the old flower truck proved ideal for the job. Two wood-burning stoves were installed into the vehicle, enabling water to be heated without the need for electricity or a generator.

"It's a water heating furnace with that heats the tanks. An additional air tank has been placed underneath, which is filled by the truck's own compressor. It's a 200-liter tank, and that's enough to force the water into the taps and showers. There are two additional tanks to collect the extra water. And, of course, a container of firewood, which was donated to us," said "Vaba Ukraina"'s Indrek Herman.

"People have also donated a decent petrol gas powered water pump and hose, so that (the soldiers) can fill these tanks up (with water) themselves from rivers and lakes if necessary," he added.

While it may have been nice to send a sauna to Ukraine, the Ukrainians have no time to relax during the middle of a war. Therefore, inside the vehicle, there is just a simple washroom with showering facilities

Heating the water for the washroom takes a couple of hours. The heating system was built by a company, which usually manufactures experimental metal structures. It does produce smoke, which is visible, but no noise.

Herman pointed out, that the truck is pretty old, so Ukrainians will have to take that into account.

"At some point the reverse gear stopped working. We were joking that we could rename it as an attack car as it only goes forward. But luckily, there was only an electrical fault with the gearbox switch," said Herman.

"It's going to Kyiv. I'll take it there myself. And since it's a commissioned job, the right people will definitely get it," said Agur Reidla, from "Vaba Ukraina."

The truck was also painted by Ukrainians who fled the occupied territory.

Previously, the NGO "Vaba Ukraina" built a mobile clothes and footwear drying facility, which was also sent to Ukraine.

