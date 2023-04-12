Tallinn's Kalma Saun property to be redeveloped into hotel, sports hall

News
Artist's rendering of the refurbished Kalma saun building, along with the newly-planned sports hall and spa hotel.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

An iconic Tallinn public sauna is to be converted into a spa hotel, following the filing of a detailed plan to that effect by city authorities.

A high school sports hall is also to be built adjacent to the building, on Vana-Kalamaja 9/9a.

 The three-floor Kalma Saun building in Tallinn's Kalamaja district will be renovated under the terms of the plan, while a four-floor building will house the new spa and hotel development. Additionally, a sports hall is to be built, to be used by the adjacent Gustav Adolf School (Gustav Adolfi Gümnaasium) (see gallery above).

A joint-stock company, TTP, had submitted a request for the detailed plan in fall 2020; this initial plan did not include the school development – an addition requested by the City of Tallinn's education board.

TTP told the city that they would finance a joint detailed plan in respect of both properties, ie. Kalma saun and the Gustav Adolf School.

The district is undergoing major renovation in any case, as Vana-Kalamaja is being redeveloped to provide a landscaped thoroughfare from the harbor side of the neighborhood to the gates of the Old Town, bisecting the Balti jaam train station area.

Vana-Kalamaja will become a one way street, while the development will mean limited parking spaces (around 10) available on both properties combined, once the work is done, ERR reports.

 The Kalma Saun building was erected in 1928 and while somewhat dilapidated, it still functions as a public sauna and is under heritage protection, meaning special conditions apply to the detailed plan.

The art deco-influenced building was designed by noted architect Aleksander Wladovsky.

The Kalma saun building as it currently appears. Source: ERR

M. Pressi architects prepared the planned hotel and spa center design, while the Salto architectural office designed the school sports hall.

The initiation of the detailed plan is on Tallinn City Government's agenda for Wednesday morning, ERR reports.

Editor's note: Saun is the Estonian term for sauna, itself a Finnish word. That there is a Sauna street in Tallinn's OId Town shouldn't be taken to mean the Finnish word was chosen in preference; street names often use the genitive (omastav) case, which in the case of saun is in fact sauna...

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:54

Läänemets: Minimum tax hike condition for SDE's support of tax reform

08:34

Kallas to Riigikogu: Coalition agreement has 'the face of war'

08:23

Tallinn's Kalma Saun property to be redeveloped into hotel, sports hall

08:09

Estonian women's tennis team take victory over Kosovo

07:51

Ex-prosecutor general: Law needs changing to head off delay tactics

07:43

Party ratings: Support for Reform sees further slight decline

11.04

Gallery: President Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

11.04

Võrklaev: Alongside planned tax hikes, public sector tightening belt too

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government Updated

11.04

Veteran choir director, Song Festival chief conductor Olev Oja dies at 87

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

11.04

Car tax could be divided into two components

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government Updated

10.04

Income tax incentive of businesses to be abolished

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

11.04

Incoming coalition hikes may put Estonia top of EU in consumption taxes

11.04

No coalition consensus on removing Russian citizen voting rights in Estonia

11.04

Bank of Estonia: Inflation continued to fall in March, outlook looking up

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: