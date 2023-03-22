Tallinn to put Riguldi Manor in Lääne County up for sale

Tallinn City Government has decided to put the Riguldi Manor in Lääne County, which was to serve as a home for special needs youths a decade ago, up for sale. The starting price for the manor house and property is €79,600.

The city of Tallinn decided to sell the manor in the village of Riguldi at auction because the city has no use for the dilapidated building.

The order's explanatory memo reads that the building is in a very poor state after being empty for a long time.

The buildings on the property have been designated as cultural monuments. The main manor building is a large classicist wooden house with a closed net floor area of 874 square meters. The building is in poor repair, with visible water damage in many places. The property also has a shed, sauna and a well.

Tallinn moved to take ownership of the property in 2000 after it had been used by the then Tallinn's 1st Special Boarding School (now Tondi School). The manor became the city's property in 2002.

The property was used to teach special needs students how to cope on their own and also hosted children's camps. In 2011, parents of the Tondi School created the Riguldi Home Foundation to create an alumni home on the property where graduates could fulfill themselves and lead full lives.

The next year saw the Riguldi Manor buildings handed over for free to the foundation until June 30, 2027. The foundation was obligated to cover all costs and create a functioning community similar to the Maarja Village project, including by renovating the main building and constructing additional single-story family homes.

However, the foundation was unable to perform its contractual obligations, and the Tallinn Education Department terminated the contract in 2019.

The manor property is located in the Riguldi Village center in Lääne-Nigula Municipality. The surrounding area has a few households, unimproved residential and agricultural properties. The city of Haapsalu lies 30 kilometers and Tallinn around 100 kilometers from the manor.

