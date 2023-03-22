Trademarks belonging to Tallinn can be used for €25 a year

News
Old Thomas (Vana Toomas).
Old Thomas (Vana Toomas). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The city of Tallinn charges €25 per year for use of its registered trademarks, such as Old Thomas (Vana Toomas).

The Tallinn City Government on Wednesday decided to give Orkla, owner of Estonian sweets maker Kalev, the right to use its Old Thomas trademark in the design of its candy wrappers for a period of five years. The group has to pay the city just €25 annually for the right.

The symbolic sum is based on a city government order from last year.

The document governing the use of Tallinn's trademarks and symbols lists the price at €25 per year, while the city reserves the right to increase, decrease or waive the fee in each separate case.

In order to use Tallinn's trademarks, a written request needs to be sent to the city government describing the scope of use, run size and the desired deadline.

A ten-member committee, headed by the deputy mayor in charge of enterprise, will then review the request, which should also include a design of the trademark use, and make a decision.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: