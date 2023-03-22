Trademarks belonging to Tallinn can be used for €25 a year

The city of Tallinn charges €25 per year for use of its registered trademarks, such as Old Thomas (Vana Toomas).

The Tallinn City Government on Wednesday decided to give Orkla, owner of Estonian sweets maker Kalev, the right to use its Old Thomas trademark in the design of its candy wrappers for a period of five years. The group has to pay the city just €25 annually for the right.

The symbolic sum is based on a city government order from last year.

The document governing the use of Tallinn's trademarks and symbols lists the price at €25 per year, while the city reserves the right to increase, decrease or waive the fee in each separate case.

In order to use Tallinn's trademarks, a written request needs to be sent to the city government describing the scope of use, run size and the desired deadline.

A ten-member committee, headed by the deputy mayor in charge of enterprise, will then review the request, which should also include a design of the trademark use, and make a decision.

