Renovated Tallinn Sports Arena to host different kinds of competitions

The Tallinn Sports Arena (Tallinna Spordihall), which recently underwent thorough renovation and will be reopened in November, can be used to host myriad types of competitions other than just athletics.

"It will not be just for athletics and can also be used to hold judo, wrestling, karate, fencing, shooting, weightlifting and indoor rowing competitions," Jüri Dorbek, director of the Tallinn Sports Arena, told ERR.

He said that several sports associations have taken an interest, including in terms of holding international competitions but did not wish to go into detail as the facility still lacks a use permit and other necessary documentation.

On most days, the arena will be used for athletics and general exercise.

Renovation cost over €14 million

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik said in a written reply to ERR that the building on Herne tänav needed to be renovated. Parts of the building were sagging and its facades were dilapidated. The entire arena also used to be heated and ventilated using electricity, which was insensibly expensive with recent prices in mind.

"Fully renovating the building will improve conditions for training and competitions as well as lowering the arena's maintenance costs. Shower rooms will be added to the complex alongside an administrative section. There will be a new entrance from Herne tänav and improved parking," Terik said.

Because the building is designated as a public evacuation site, it will be outfitted with a 400 kvA permanently installed generator.

Design work started in July of 2020 and construction in the same month of last year.

The total cost of the project, including surveys, design work and outfitting, currently stands at €14.1 million before VAT.

The main contractor is Nordlin Ehitus OÜ. The design work was handled by Kalju Kisand from Resand.

The Tallinn Sports Arena was first opened on February 11, 1996 when it hosted an athletics competition. The ribbon-cutting was handled by Estonian decathlete Erki Nool who won the 60 meters sprint event.

--

