Renovated Tallinn Sports Arena to host different kinds of competitions

News
Tallinn Sports Arena.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

The Tallinn Sports Arena (Tallinna Spordihall), which recently underwent thorough renovation and will be reopened in November, can be used to host myriad types of competitions other than just athletics.

"It will not be just for athletics and can also be used to hold judo, wrestling, karate, fencing, shooting, weightlifting and indoor rowing competitions," Jüri Dorbek, director of the Tallinn Sports Arena, told ERR.

He said that several sports associations have taken an interest, including in terms of holding international competitions but did not wish to go into detail as the facility still lacks a use permit and other necessary documentation.

On most days, the arena will be used for athletics and general exercise.

Renovation cost over €14 million

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik said in a written reply to ERR that the building on Herne tänav needed to be renovated. Parts of the building were sagging and its facades were dilapidated. The entire arena also used to be heated and ventilated using electricity, which was insensibly expensive with recent prices in mind.

"Fully renovating the building will improve conditions for training and competitions as well as lowering the arena's maintenance costs. Shower rooms will be added to the complex alongside an administrative section. There will be a new entrance from Herne tänav and improved parking," Terik said.

Because the building is designated as a public evacuation site, it will be outfitted with a 400 kvA permanently installed generator.

Design work started in July of 2020 and construction in the same month of last year.

The total cost of the project, including surveys, design work and outfitting, currently stands at €14.1 million before VAT.

The main contractor is Nordlin Ehitus OÜ. The design work was handled by Kalju Kisand from Resand.

The Tallinn Sports Arena was first opened on February 11, 1996 when it hosted an athletics competition. The ribbon-cutting was handled by Estonian decathlete Erki Nool who won the 60 meters sprint event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

12:34

Heiko Leesment: Human life will be cheap as long as traffic safety deemed expensive

10:26

Renovated Tallinn Sports Arena to host different kinds of competitions

09:49

Use of studded tires allowed from Sunday

09:34

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

14.10

Leading MPs find EKRE extraordinary elections bid unrealistic

14.10

New Ida-Viru County representative: Government must not over-delegate

14.10

Minister: Ida-Viru County challenges greater than elsewhere

14.10

Minister: Difficult times necessitate even stronger Estonia-Latvia relations

14.10

Alar Karis: Past struggles, present threats unify Estonia and South Korea

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

14.10

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

New species of bumblebee arrived from the north and settled in Estonia

09:34

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

13.10

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: