Tiit Terik and Andrei Kante to become new Tallinn deputy mayors

Vadim Belobrovtsev and Tanel Kiik are set to be replaced as deputy mayors of Tallinn by ex-city council chair and Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) along with former school director Andrei Kante.

Belobrovtsev and Kiik will step down from their roles in the city to take up seats in the Riigikogu, where both will be members of the Center Party's parliamentary group.

Terik's areas of responsibility as deputy mayor will include municipal police, sports and crisis management. He has previously served as chair of Tallinn City Council and District Elder in Pirita and Nõmme, and was also Minister of Culture from November 2021 to June 2022.

Andrei Kante has been the director of Lasnamäe High School since 2017, and director of Lasnamäe Russian High School since 2019.

Terik will begin work in his new role after April 20, when all candidates have to be approved by the Tallinn City Council. Kante will take office at the start of May.

"The selection of the new deputy mayors was made based the competence and professional backgrounds of the candidates. Both deputy mayors have challenging tasks ahead of them. In the fields of urban property and urban economy, major projects such as the city hall and Tallinn Hospital need to move forward. The City Theater building also needs to be completed. In the field of education, the development of the school network, the implementation of the education reform launched by the government and the growing challenges faced (in supporting) children with special educational needs, all lie ahead," said Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

Tanel Kiik, who had been responsible for running the Estonian capital's transport sector, has opted to take up his seat in the Riigikogu. Kiik received 2,070 votes in the Riigikogu elections, earning a compensation mandate.

Vladimir Svet (Center) will take over Kiik's transport duties, and also be in charge of the city's urban environment and public utilities.

Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) has been deputy mayor for over five years. He received 3,231 votes in the Riigikogu elections, winning a district mandate.

However, Vladimir Svet (Center), who was also elected to the Riigikogu with 1,867 votes, has opted to continue as one Tallinn's deputy mayors rather than taking up a seat in the national parliament.

Tallinn's other current deputy mayors are the Center Party's Betina Beškina and Madle Lippus, Kaarel Oja and Joosep Vimm (all three SDE).

