Tallinn Deputy Mayor Belobrovtsev to take up Riigikogu seat

Vadim Belobrovtsev.
Vadim Belobrovtsev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), has decided to step down from his position in the city to take up his seat in the new Riigikogu.

"I am in the Riigikogu. Of course, I have had a very nice and productive period as deputy mayor, lasting almost five and a half years. In 2019, when I was faced with the same choice between going to the Riigikogu or staying in the city, I decided to stay on as deputy mayor," said Belobrovtsev.

Belobrovtsev noted that at the time of the previous Riigikogu elections, he had been deputy mayor for less than a year and a half and so was still settling into the role.

"The situation is quite different now. My tenure in the Tallinn city system has now lasted for almost nine years, and so I think it is time for a change. Especially as, in the March 5 elections, people gave me a very clear signal, 3,200 votes, a few more even," said Belobrovtsev.

"It is a big responsibility and I think my constituents now want me to go and represent them and defend their interests. So, that is what I intend to do," he said.

When asked about Mihhail Kõlvart's reaction to his decision, Belobrovtsev said that the Tallinn Mayor understood the move and had not sought to persuade him one way or the other.

"It is really important for me that he understands the reasons for my decision," Belobrovtsev said.

Of the other Tallinn deputy mayors, who were also elected to the Riigikogu, Vladimir Svet is yet to announce his decision, while Tanel Kiik has confirmed that he will take up his seat.

Belobrovtsev received 3,231 votes in the Tallinn constituency of Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine, meaning he was elected to the Riigikogu with a constituency mandate.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

