Carolin Pihlap appointed Tallinn heritage protection chief

Carolin Pihlap.
Carolin Pihlap. Source: SCANPIX/PEETER LANGOVITS
Carolin Pihlap has been appointed new head of the Tallinn City Planning Board's (Tallinna linnaplaneerimise amet) heritage protection department, daily Postimees reports.

Pihlap, who has previously held several positions at the state equivalent, the Muinsuskaitseamet, emerged top out of a shortlist of seven in the competitive process, from 14 original applicants, Oliver Alver, the agency's head, told Postimees (link in Estonian).

Pihlap's long experience in the field of heritage protection and previous management experience spoke in her favor, he added.

Pihlap starts in her new post on on May 8.

She will replace Boris Dubovik, the long-serving Tallinn heritage protection chief, who first became deputy head of the department in 1999, and who stepped down in mid-February.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Postimees

