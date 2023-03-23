Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik to return to the Riigikogu

News
Tanel Kiik (Center) is heading back to the Riigikogu.
Tanel Kiik (Center) is heading back to the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Center Party deputy leader Tanel Kiik says that he will return to sit in the Riigikogu, once it convenes. Kiik has been a Tallinn Deputy Mayor since last September, and had previously stated he intended to continue in that post until the next local elections, in 2025 ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Kiik wrote on his social media account that: "In my view I could contribute to promoting Estonian life, either by being the deputy mayor of Tallinn responsible for city property and transport, or by realizing the mandate I received in the Riigikogu elections."

Kiik won a seat in the March 5 Riigikogu elections, but local government members are not permitted to sit in parliament at the same time.

"The choice did not come easily to me, but it became time I needed to make it, so today I informed both the party chair and the Mayor of Tallinn, about my decision," he continued.

Center's chair, Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas, faces a leadership challenge from the Tallinn mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart.

 "The political situation in the country and in the party has changed significantly over the past six months, and after consulting with dozens of party colleagues and friends, I certainly decided in favor of entering the Riigikogu," Kiik went on.

 Kiik polled at 2,070 votes at the March 5 election. While this was not enough to win a seat in his own name (which only a minority of candidates do), nor to win a district mandate, he obtained a seat via the nationally-distributed compensation mandate route.

Kiik, a former adviser to Jüri Ratas, was particularly prominent during the Covid pandemic, when he was health minister. Since this, along with his stint as a Tallinn deputy mayor, ran for much of the XIV Riigikogu's life-span, he has had relatively little seat-time at the Riigikogu in his political career so far.

 Two other Center Party members who are sitting deputy mayors but who also won Riigikogu seats on March 5, Vadim Belobrovtsev and Vladimir Svet, have yet to announce which option they will take up.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:01

City baffled by SKA decision to evict refugees in the middle of school year

15:29

State secretary: PPA top officials suspicions are 'unfortunate'

15:05

Party finance watchdog to look into details of SAPTK film financing, flyers

14:28

Experts: Increased teacher salaries largely achieved through overburdening

13:58

Tartu County Court convicts Allain Karuse of vote buying

13:38

Ministry of Finance also rejects proposed lawyer's exam Updated

13:30

Nascent coalition would double renewables micro-producer capacity ceiling

13:26

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

12:57

Under-suspicion MTA department chief: I have always followed required norms

12:05

Police chief Elmar Vaher: PPA has been handling things correctly

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

22.03

Belitšev: Central Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

22.03

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: