Toompea Castle prepares for arrival of the XV Riigikogu

News
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Work is ongoing to prepare Toompea Castle for the incoming XV Riigikogu composition, with some parties having to move offices, due to a return to a six-party parliament.

The Center Party has been bounced down to a smaller room, after its number of Riigikogu seats went down to 16 (compared with 26 won at the 2019 election), while Isamaa's MPs have also been relocated.

The Social Democrats (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MPs will remain where they are, as will Reform – which has been housed in a room close to the main chamber's public gallery almost since the party was founded in the 1990s.

Even then, Reform will have to find ways of accommodating three more MPs around the main meeting table, as the party's seat tally rose by that amount, to 37 MPs, at the 101-seat chamber.

Not only parties and MPs but also Riigikogu committees are to be relocated, in some cases.

At the same time, it is not a question of choosing the nicest office space you can find.

Argo Koppel, head of the Riigikogu office economic department, said: "It's not like you can do whatever you like. The office locations are drawn by lot. In other words, free office space is drawn randomly for distribution between MPs and party groups."

"As usual in the case of a change of Riigikogu compositions, we have to rearrange things inside the building, and this time arrangements were made so that the Rural Affairs Committee were moved to some new rooms, while Isamaa's group was also relocated."

Additionally, the accession of Eesti 200 to parliament – the party has 14 seats – means its MPs must be housed too.

Eesti 200 is set to get a room which had long been occupied by Isamaa, and before that, Res Publica, one of its two predecessor parties.

 Isamaa now has the lowest number of MPs (eight) of any of the represented parties.

 Naturally, the office spaces differ in size, location and view through the window, meaning some new MPs will have to negotiate the somewhat labyrinthian corridors, at least to begin with.

Renovation and redecoration work is going on, ahead of the XV Riigikogu's taking up its seats, likely any time from the end of the month through to early April.

 One of the XV Riigikogu's first tasks will be to vote on the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition, which needs 51 votes to enter office.

While the three parties together have 60 seats, making this highly likely, they must first strike a coalition deal and sign it – this deal has been the subject of negotiations since just after the March 5 election.

Toompea Castle is open to the public at certain times for tours in English and observing debates and votes in the main chamber.

The English-language Riigikogu site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:31

Mayor hits out at civil servant's criticism of Hiiumaa flight links

12:47

Supreme Court upholds socialite's internet comments damages suit

12:07

Statistics: 2022 housing price index up more than 22 percent on year

12:06

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

11:51

Government retroactively widens 2022 energy support compensation period

11:10

Ex-PPA director gets paid €4,200 a month after being named fraud suspect

10:52

Statistics: General government deficit fell to 1 percent of GDP in 2022

09:16

Toompea Castle prepares for arrival of the XV Riigikogu

09:02

Prime minister: Ukraine EU artillery shell procurement shows Estonia heeded

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

23.03

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

23.03

Bank of Estonia director: Situation with the Estonian economy 'mediocre'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: