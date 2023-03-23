New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

News
Piret Hartman, Mart Võrklaev and Kristina Kallas during Wednesday's coalition talks.
Piret Hartman, Mart Võrklaev and Kristina Kallas during Wednesday's coalition talks. Source: ERR
News

Sides to the incoming coalition, the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), want to change the system of presidential elections to allow candidates to be set up sooner. The parties also discussed changing Riigikogu elections districts.

Eesti 200 deputy head Kristina Kallas told journalists that the party's proposal is to allow candidates to be set up up to 30 days before the first round of voting in the Riigikogu.

The Reform Party's representative Mart Võrklaev added that any agreement over changing the presidential election system needs to transcend Riigikogu parties.

He also said that the plan entails boosting the relative importance of local government electors in the makeup of the Electoral College.

Võrklaev said the coalition also aims to shuffle Riigikogu elections districts.

Reform's negotiator also suggested the coalition wants to amend the Public Broadcasting Act to modernize the work of ERR.

Piret Hartman, representing the Social Democrats at talks, added that the supervisory board of ERR should include more expert knowledge. "We also want to discuss how to ensure independence of the public broadcaster's funding," Hartman offered.

The sides said there are plans to shorten the time the public sector has for replying to requests.

Kristina Kallas said that the parties spent a long time discussing organization of public administration and how to render it more effective. "We talked about how to put ministers in charge of reforms, instead of just having them oversee the administrative area in general," Kallas remarked.

"We want to use this coalition to introduce new practice in the Riigikogu, render the political culture more debate-centered," the Eesti 200 politician said, proposing that party chairmen could go head-to-head in a fiscal policy debate before the state budget is passed.

Hartman said that clarification of the tasks of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERKJ) made for an important topic for SDE, and that a corresponding agreement was reached on Wednesday.

She added that culture, sport and integration are being discussed today.

In the field of culture, matters of fair compensation for creative persons and social guarantees were discussed, as well as how to find more private culture funding.

Taxation of streaming was another topic of discussion. "We agreed that this will be done. But we do not know how at this time," Hartmann said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

23.03

City baffled by SKA decision to evict refugees in the middle of school year Updated

23.03

Estonian PM calls for lowering of Russian oil price cap

23.03

Key question in PPA scandal: did state benefit from Heldna rotation?

23.03

Supervisory board approves new Eesti Energia board, all but one replaced

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

23.03

Läänemets urging municipal leaders to wait on school closure decisions

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

23.03

Estonian boys read for six minutes a day

23.03

State secretary: PPA top officials suspicions are 'unfortunate'

23.03

Party finance watchdog to look into details of SAPTK film financing, flyers

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

23.03

Bank of Estonia director: Situation with the Estonian economy 'mediocre'

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

22.03

Belitšev: Central Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: