Tallinn deputy mayors yet to decide whether to take up Riigikogu seats

Two weeks after the Riigikogu elections, Tallinn deputy mayors from the Center Party deputy, who were successfully elected now have a decision to make – whether to make the move to Toompea or continue their work in the city.

Tanel Kiik said that he had originally planned to continue on as deputy mayor until the next local elections.

"This is not quite the situation I had imagined [we would be in]after the Riigikogu elections. Unfortunately, our party group is smaller than we had hoped. If you look at the area that I have been involved in - social affairs as a whole and healthcare – unfortunately, none of those who used to be in the Riigikogu's Social Affairs Committee are part of the current parliamentary group," Kiik said.

Vladimir Svet will in all likelihood give up his Riigikogu seat. Svet will nevertheless hold back on making a final decision until it is clear, that the three parties currently negotiating a new coalition shake hands on a deal, and the Center Party will definitely remain in opposition.

"At the moment, if a coalition can be put together, it seems that, as deputy mayor of Tallinn, with responsibility for the environment, municipal construction and the municipal police, I can give more to my voters than as a member of opposition candidate," Svet said.

Vadim Belobrovtsev said, that four years ago he decided to give up his seat in the Riigikogu and stay on as deputy mayor, however, he now believes he has the experience need to take up a position on Toompea.

"I have already been deputy mayor for more than five years. However, at the same time, of course, a lot of people say that I would rather stay in the city because they enjoy the cooperation we have developed over the years," he said.

Belobrovtsev said, he would make a decision by next week.

Mustamäe district elder Lauri Laats, who is also a member of the Center Party, won nearly 6,000 votes in the Riigikogu elections. He too is promising to make a decision about his future soon.

