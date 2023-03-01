Tallinn distributes more funds to housing associations

In 2023, the city speeds up the task of becoming more sustainable and inclusive and collaborates more with its citizens to raise environmental awareness. In this framework, Tallinn plans to support housing associations with €1.71 million.

Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik (Center) said that the city offers financial support for the restoration of buildings, provides additional support measures for yard maintenance and offers free seminars and counseling for housing associations.

"The City's District Governments regularly host seminars for housing associations to keep them updated on important issues, and the City of Tallinn hosts the annual housing association conferences," Kiik explained.

This year, the city will contribute €1,71 million to the development of housing associations in accordance with the Apartment Ownership and Apartment Associations Act.

Two measures allow housing associations to apply for support for yard improvement.

The Yard Maintenance Grant provides a yearly grant of up to €16,000 for larger-scale projects that enhance the safety and functionality of outdoor areas. The grant can cover up to 70 percent of the project's cost and €40,000 for one yard. The deadline is March 1.

The "Green Yard" yearly grant of up to €600 is intended to support the planning and maintenance of greenery, such as the purchase of plant pots, the construction of a hedge, the planting of flowers, the pruning of trees or the restoration of a lawn. The grant retroactively, within two months of completing the work, covers up to 60 percent of the eligible expenses.

In addition the city also supports the building of bike shed with Bicycle storage shed grant, which includes the installment of electric charging facilities. The grant can cover up to 70 percent of the cost of construction work, with the maximum grant for one apartment building being € 10,000.

The Green transition subsidy is intended to reduce the environmental impact of urban living, to encourage the complete renovation of apartment buildings to meet energy efficiency standards. The green transition subsidy is not a separate type of grant itself, but is made up of the audit grant, the facade renovation grant and the yard maintenance grant.

Subsidy can be used for:

The installation of equipment for renewable energy production, energy conversion and energy storage, including solar panels and heat pumps

The design of factory modular reconstruction of an apartment building

The reconstruction of an apartment building with factory modular elements

The Facade Renovation Grant is intended to assist with the renovation of facades, as well as the reconstruction of roofs and technological systems.

The grant will cover 10 percent of the reconstruction costs, with a cap of €20,000.

In addition, It is also possible to apply for a €3,000 grant for creating a wall painting during the renovation, if the design has been approved by the Tallinn City Government's Urban Design Committee.

The Grant for balconies and awnings will help cover the cost of hiring a specialist to evaluate the condition of balconies constructed prior to 1993. The grant covers up to 70 percent of the cost of the audit, but not more than €1000 per apartment building.

The Fire safety improvement allowance will fund the completion of fire safety improvement work in accordance with the Rescue Board mandate. The allowance covers up to 50 percent of the cost, with the maximum allowance ranging between €5000 to €10,000.

The Service Bureau of Tallinn City Office offers free consultations to the heads of housing associations and apartment owners.

Initiated in 2020, the city's housing association committee will aid in the development of a shared understanding between owners and managers and the resolution of issues.

On the association's website you can find additional details regarding the available services and grants.



