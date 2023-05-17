Expert: Selling solar electricity to grid will become costlier

News
Solar panels.
Solar panels. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ten thousand electricity producers have joined the Estonian grid in the past two years and interest in solar parks remains extremely high. Ivo Palu, a professor at Tallinn University of Technology, said the very low price of solar energy makes it unprofitable to sell energy to the grid, but it is profitable to construct solar power plants for residential use.

Building solar parks is becoming increasingly popular.

"Currently, 255 micro producers are awaiting an offer but there are over 600 applications from larger producers awaiting an offer as well," Marii Uduvee, head of electricity network connections at Elektrilevi, said.

Estonia already has nearly 17,000 electricity producers, of which about 9,000 are micro-producers. Their grid-connected generation capacity is currently 649 MW.  Renewable energy producers can meet summer demand with this capacity.

"Last month, record production capacity covered 75 percent of consumption capacity." However, larger and specialized producers, such as wind farms, are also included. Uduvee said that microgenerators produce approximately 10 percent of the total capacity produced.

Moreover, the current generation capacity already makes summer electricity prices exceptionally affordable.

"It tends to remain close to zero. With a daily average of 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, the low prices are zero," Palu said.

Eesti Energia anticipates that solar panels installed on the top of a 9,000 kilowatt-hours residential structure will generate the bulk of the building's electricity and pay for themselves in 13 years. The offer no longer includes this payback time or the opportunity to sell to the utility.

"Cost-effectiveness must be assessed over a long period of time." The energy recovery period of solar panels is influenced by a number of factors, including the cost of power. There are also grid fees and individual consumption shares.

The most advantageous approach, according to Mikk Tootsi, head of solar and storage systems at Eesti Energia, is one in which the bulk of energy is utilized locally via storage systems.

Palu agrees that a small solar power system can help to cover family expenses.

"Consider what you are able to use by yourself; there is no need to pursue 15 kilowatts in the hopes that it will support your retirement. The vendors also want their share when selling to the grid, so selling to the grid will become costlier, not cheaper," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

watch again

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:05

FT: Kallas pleads with local companies to stop trade with Russia

19:25

Former foreign minister confirms run for Isamaa leadership

18:37

Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

18:25

Police investigating company helping conscripts avoid military service

18:11

Riigikogu issues support statement for Ukraine's NATO membership

17:59

European Parliament elections scheduled for June 2024

17:51

Expert: Selling solar electricity to grid will become costlier

17:20

Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

16:51

Prime minister declines call to apologize over opposition Russia remarks

16:22

25,000 musicians gather under arch for Youth Song Festival rehearsals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

15.05

Estonian government approves draft same-sex marriage act

16.05

Population statistics 2022: Record low births, all time high migration

16.05

Latvia to revert to historic name when referring to Kaliningrad exclave

14:13

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds Updated

16.05

PM Kallas compares opposition's actions to the conduct of prewar Russia Updated

11:45

Linnahall – What is to be done?

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: