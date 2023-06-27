Eesti Energia harmonizes prices for over 100,000 exchange package clients

A microwave oven and an electric kettle consuming electricity.
A microwave oven and an electric kettle consuming electricity. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Over the summer, Eesti Energia will harmonize the pricing of its electricity exchange package, which the company claims will result in a drop in prices for more than 91,000 consumers but an increase for 11,000 consumers.

Roul Tut, the energy company's head of sales for domestic markets, said that Eesti Energia is lowering the margin on its exchange package.

According to Tut, the harmonization of the service cost will have an impact on exchange package clients whose margins and monthly fees did not grow during the winter energy crisis.

"Unfortunately, they must now account for an increase in the service fee," Tut said, adding that around 11,000 clients will be affected. Beginning August 1, their package fee will change.

Eesti Energia's exchange package will have a margin of 0.44 cents per kilowatt-hour and a monthly cost of €1.99 after price harmonization. The margin was formerly 0.67 cents per kilowatt-hour, however many consumers paid a lower monthly rate.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

