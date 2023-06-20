Electricity prices still high despite Estlink 2 repairs ending early

News
Cross section of cabling of the type used in Estlink 2.
Cross section of cabling of the type used in Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

Electricity prices are still higher than usual despite repair work on the undersea cable between Estonia and Finland Estlink 2 ending early. A lack of wind has also raised prices in Scandinavia.

Two weeks of maintenance work ended on June 16, three days ahead of schedule, allowing power from Scandinavia to reenter the Estonian market.

Construction could not be carried out while the cable was in operation which limited the amount of cheaper electricity from Scandinavia, pushing up prices.

The work was planned for a long time and initially postponed to reduce security risks arising from Russian aggression, said Elering's spokesperson Ain Köster.

"Maintenance was now essential to ensure operations for years to come," said Köster. "The work was carried out on both the Estonian and the Finnish side, but on the Estonian side the work lasted less than five days, less than half the total duration of the maintenance."

After work started prices shot up and were comparable to those in winter.

The day before maintenance work started, the daily average price of electricity was €53 per megawatt hour. The following day, June 5, it rose to €92.

Today, the average price was €102, rising to €161 in peak hours.

The cost has stayed high due to repairs in Scandinavia, said Eesti Energia's market analysis strategist Olavi Miller.

"The Scandinavian electricity price itself is now slightly higher than it was a month ago," Miller said.

"And there are also major maintenance operations underway in Scandinavia that reduce the overall supply, with, for example, 1,000 megawatts currently under maintenance in Sweden from the end of May to the end of June."

The weather also plays a role.

"We have the sun, but we also have the wind," said Miller. "If you look at the wind farm yields right now, at 2 p.m. today we were at about 70 megawatt-hours, which is rather modest, a couple of days ago on Sunday when it was very windy we were producing 177 megawatt-hours."

Miller added that maintenance work is specifically chosen at times of the year when there is less consumption.

Elering said the company has not scheduled any more maintenance work this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:00

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

19:32

Electricity prices still high despite Estlink 2 repairs ending early

18:33

Extra legal workload not foreseen with legalization of same-sex marriage

18:25

Social ministry proposes €60 monthly pension supplement for all over 80s

18:04

Opposition's no confidence vote against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fails

18:00

EUAC rules out EU interference with mining licenses in Estonia

17:21

Kontaveit: I can no longer play at the level I want to

17:00

Minister: State cannot afford 11 percent mimimum wage rise for teachers

16:20

Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

15:40

Community festival in Tallinn marks World Refugee Day on Tuesday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

19.06

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

09:16

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

07:20

Riigikogu supports elimination of tax breaks and increase of income tax

10:58

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: