Tootsi wind farm, Estonia's biggest, ready next year

The Tootsi wind farm will have 38 wind turbines by the end of the next year. The wind farm and solar panels will supply nearly 10 percent of Estonia's annual electricity demand.

The turbines have not yet been built, but an eight-kilometer road connecting the sites of the park has been completed.

"In total, we are building about 30 kilometers of roads here. The road through the Tootsi wetlands is about eight kilometers long and it will split into multiple segments where the wind turbines will be placed," Martin Mölder, project manager at Nordecon Concrete, said.

The big work of the foundations is still to come.

"We have begun excavation but work on the foundations has not yet begun. There is a huge amount of foundation work to be completed as there are 38 turbines in total. If you convert the volume of concrete required for a single foundation into the number of concrete trucks you see on the road, it's about a hundred." Mölder said.

With 255 MW of wind farm capacity and up to 75 MW of solar farms, Tootsi will be the largest energy production region in the Baltic.

Location of Enefit Green's future Tootsi and Sopi wind farms in Pärnu County. Source: Eesti Energia

"By the end of 2024 everything should be operational. Around 10 percent of Estonia's energy consumption will come from here. The region as a whole will then generate over 700 gigawatt-hours per year, a significant amount that will help reduce energy costs," Lauri Ulm, head of wind energy at Enefit Green, said.

According to Ulm, there is enough wind to generate electricity all over Estonia, including in Tootsi; "however, since the wind turbines will be Estonia's highest, they will be receiving much more wind."

Their height is about 241 meters and the diameter of the wind turbine blade measures 163 meters. "There are no other wind farms of this scale under construction in Estonia," he said.

