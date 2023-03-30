Enefit Green purchases Gulf of Riga wind farm project for €6.5 million

News
Render of the future Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm.
Render of the future Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm. Source: Eesti Energia
News

Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Green has purchased a Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm development from its parent company, at a price tag of close to €6.2 million.

The aim is for the offshore wind farm, rated at 1GW, to start generating electricity before 2030, and follows a 2021 agreement between Eesti Energia and Danish energy multi-national Ørsted, to commence work on the project.

Liivi Offshore OÜ, the company which Enefit Green, Eesti Energia's renewables arm, purchased, is developing the Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm, to join another 1.1GW offshore development north of Hiiumaa, slated to go on line after 2030.

The development area is situated off the southwest coast of Estonia, between the island of Kihnu, and Häädemeeeste, on the mainland.

The Minister of Finance approved the transfer of Liivi Offshore OÜ from Eesti Energia to Enefit Green, which the transaction and contractual preparation and auditing followed.

The government had authorized the finance minister to oversee the operation in January, and the ministry duly approved the plan last month.

As noted the planned Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm will have a 1GW capacity and projected production will be 4TWh per year.

Environmental impact and technical analysis is now underway, while the state has initiated a special plan to establish the planned wind farm's connection to the national grid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:43

Enefit Green purchases Gulf of Riga wind farm project for €6.5 million

10:35

Politico: Hololei was one of the EU's major 'faceless movers and shakers'

10:15

Businesses pay twice as much in interest on bank loans

09:14

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo triumphs over Cholet in FIBA Cup semi-final first leg

09:08

Statistics: Retail turnover fell by 6 percent on year to February 2023

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

08:03

Helme: Jaak Madison not to choose Riigikogu over European Parliament

29.03

Teacher shortage holding back Estonian language learning

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Minister calls for checks on outgoing Eesti Energia managers' bonuses

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

29.03

Politico: Estonia's EPF actions were 'completely legal'

29.03

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

29.03

Politico sources: Henrik Hololei to resign from European Commission post

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: