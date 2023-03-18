Infortar going public to raise money for green energy, real estate projects

News
Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt.
Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Infortar, the majority owner of Eesti Gaas and Tallink and Estonia's biggest investment company, is gearing up to list on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange this spring. The company is planning on using the money raised by listing to fund green energy and real estate investments.

According to Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt, the company is slated to list this spring. How much money the company will raise on the market will be determined once the final prospectus is complete.

He added that a good opportunity has opened up to invest in the company's market area.

"We've grown big enough and we're expanding internationally," Hanschmidt said. "And on these five home markets — in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland — we won a market share everywhere last year. For example, Finland has a very large economy; I think we have a market share of more than 30 percent of natural gas sales in Finland already."

On bigger markets, it's better to compete as a listed public company than as a private company.

Infortar is raising money for energy and real estate projects.

"We're definitely looking for opportunities to invest in the energy sector, green energy sector — solar power stations," the CEO explained. "The real estate environment is very exciting right now. A lot of Western investors are leaving, and domestic investors have maybe borrowed too much as well. There are a lot of opportunities here."

Six companies began trading on the Tallinn stock exchange last year, however Enefit Green, a company with a similar market value to Infortar's, went public two years ago. To date, an investment company active in several fields has never been listed on Tallinn's stock market either.

"We're expecting it to be in maybe our top five," said Tallinn Nasdaq CEO Kaarel Ots. "Each such big company, each such visible successful IPO has, at least historically speaking, always brought in new investors, added trade turnover and in general had a positive impact."

Various business lines would make Infortar shares attractive, said Redgate Capital partner Aare Tammemäe.

"Real estate could be a pretty good hedge against inflation and a more stable business direction," Tammemäe noted. "Energy in turn growth-oriented, has perspective, which is likely of great interest to investors. A dividend stock would surely suit Infortar, but also everyone who wants a stable flow of dividends from their stocks."

He added that energy companies have started to dominate the stock market, noting that Estonian energy company Alexela wants to list as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:12

Infortar going public to raise money for green energy, real estate projects

17:12

European Parliament favors axing unanimity on some foreign policy decisions

15:34

Watch: Legendary Estonian children's show 'Mõmmi ja aabits' turns 50

13:44

Estonian FM urges Council of Europe to fire Russian citizens still on staff

12:36

Diplomat Annely Kolk tapped as next Estonian ambassador to Ukraine

11:50

Electoral Committee rejects EKRE election complaint filed past deadline

10:39

Putin now wanted by ICC, personal interaction 'unthinkable,' says minister Updated

17.03

State Secretary: Ida-Viru representative role viable, needs clarifying

17.03

Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition would make education mandatory up to age 18

17.03

Turkish president: Finland NATO membership ratification to get underway

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.03

Russian pilots more mindful over Baltic Sea than Black Sea

16.03

French Griffons and AMX-10s arrive in Estonia

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

17.03

Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition would make education mandatory up to age 18

17.03

Gustav Ernesaks' former Kadriorg home up for rent, at €3,800 per month

10:39

Putin now wanted by ICC, personal interaction 'unthinkable,' says minister Updated

16.03

Google Street View cars return to Estonia's roads next week

10.03

Kadri Liik: Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a totalitarian state

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: