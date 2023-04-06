Tallink leases MS Star long-term to Irish shipping line

News
MS Star
MS Star Source: Tallink Grupp
News

Estonian shipping line Tallink Grupp has signed a long-term deal with an Irish transport company, likely to service routes between Ireland and the United Kingdom, using its MS Star shuttle vessel. The Star had worked the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 15 years, while newer shuttle vessels have entered service during that time.

Commenting on the agreement, Tallink Grupp's CEO, Paavo Nõgene, said: "We have been looking for alternative work for our vessel Star for some time now, and the search became more focused as the arrival of our new shuttle MyStar drew closer last year.

"There has been great interest in chartering her over the years and I am pleased we have secured a good agreement for her now with Irish Continental Group plc. This type of alternative work for our vessels has been and continues to be a good solution, strengthening our company and bolstering income following a long crisis period," Nõgene went on, via a press release.

The initial charter term is for 20 months, with the option of extending by 2+2 years, along with a purchase option.

The agreement is termed a "bareboat charter", meaning that Tallink does not provide a crew.

The MS Star was launched on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in 2007 and continuously plied that route from then on.

Since then, the Star has been joined by the Superstar, Megastar and, most recently, MyStar shuttles.

Since the latter entered service late last year, the Star has operated a "shuttle light" service, meaning reduced daily departures and slightly scaled-down on-board services.

 The Star's last trip on the Tallinn-Helsinki route will take place May 1, an evening departure from the Finnish capital, Tallink says, while those who have purchased tickets for the ferry thereafter will be offered alternative options on other vessels.

The Star is chartered to Irish Continental Group plc from May 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tallink

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:42

Care center employee found guilty of sexual crimes against clients Updated

17:30

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

16:59

Ratas, Helme remain in running for Riigikogu second speaker post

16:33

Finns Party on the backdrop of Estonia's EKRE

16:25

Tallink leases MS Star long-term to Irish shipping line

16:02

Estonian grassland disproves German hypothesis on diversity vs productivity

15:32

Latvia reintroduces mandatory conscription

15:00

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 35 percent on year

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

14:15

Third 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie in Estonian theaters next week

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09:26

Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

05.04

Ministry deputy secretary general denies lobbying for Bolt

05.04

Estonia hits touring Russian theater with entry bans

05.04

Estonian Defense Forces company to be deployed to Iraq

04.04

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

12:02

Finland fifth in NATO in terms of military spending

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: