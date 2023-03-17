Irish Taoiseach and ambassador wish Estonians happy St. Patrick's Day

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the country's ambassador to Estonia James Sherry both sent messages to Estonians on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day, which is celebrated each year on March 17.

In a social media post on Friday, James Sherry, Ireland's ambassador to Estonia said, that he was delighted to be in Tallinn ro celebrate St. Patrick's Day and would be gathering at the town hall with friends later on Friday.

"Wherever you are, in Estonia or around the world, happy St. Patrick's Day," said Sherry.

Happy #StPatricksDay! ☘️



A message to our friends in from Taoiseach @leovaradkar & @IrishAmbEstonia.



This year we celebrate a Century of Peace Building, marking 100 years of in the



Lá Fhéile Pádraig!

#GlobalIreland



https://t.co/3JL5cGuyKz for more pic.twitter.com/KQn1xqbH9o — Irish Embassy Tallinn (@IrishEmbTallinn) March 17, 2023

In the same clip, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also wished a happy St. Patrick's Day "to all our friends in Estonia."

"This is a day that unites us. It's also a time for reflection," said Varadkar.

"Today we mark St. Patrick's Day by reasserting our commitment to inclusion, to freedom, to democratic values and to true reconciliation," he added.

--

