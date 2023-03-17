Irish Taoiseach and ambassador wish Estonians happy St. Patrick's Day

News
Irish and Estonian flags.
Irish and Estonian flags. Source: Stenbock House.
News

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the country's ambassador to Estonia James Sherry both sent messages to Estonians on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day, which is celebrated each year on March 17.

In a social media post on Friday, James Sherry, Ireland's ambassador to Estonia said, that he was delighted to be in Tallinn ro celebrate St. Patrick's Day and would be gathering at the town hall with friends later on Friday.

"Wherever you are, in Estonia or around the world, happy St. Patrick's Day," said Sherry.

In the same clip, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also wished a happy St. Patrick's Day "to all our friends in Estonia."

"This is a day that unites us. It's also a time for reflection," said Varadkar.

"Today we mark St. Patrick's Day by reasserting our commitment to inclusion, to freedom, to democratic values and to true reconciliation," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:48

Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition would make education mandatory up to age 18

18:43

Turkish president: Finland NATO membership ratification to get underway

17:25

Culture minister hopes to receive Sildna Shiftworks answers in near future

17:10

Tartu 2024 south Estonia program set for debut at open-air party in Põlva

16:55

EDF chief: Weather and troop rotations behind battlefield lull in Ukraine

16:46

Funding will support 400 more student-teachers in Tallinn, Tartu this year

16:15

Irish Taoiseach and ambassador wish Estonians happy St. Patrick's Day

15:51

Gustav Ernesaks' former Kadriorg home up for rent, at €3,800 per month

15:10

Funeral service for first Estonian to fall in Ukraine war held in Kyiv

14:41

Tartu waterpark, sauna open, Legionella-contaminated showers being scrubbed

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

16.03

French Griffons and AMX-10s arrive in Estonia Updated

08:25

Russian pilots more mindful over Baltic Sea than Black Sea

16.03

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

16.03

Google Street View cars return to Estonia's roads next week

16.03

Government falls out over EU residential buildings renovation plan

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

16.03

Legionella bacteria found at Tartu's Aura Waterpark and Anne Sauna

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: