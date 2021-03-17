Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's day

Well-known buildings across Estonia will be lit green on Wednesday (March 17) to mark Ireland's St Patrick's Day.

The list of places going green in Estonia are below and landmarks being greened for the first time marked with an asterisk.

Skywheel of Tallinn

Tallinn TV Tower

Freedom Square, Tallinn

Tammsaare Park, Tallinn*

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Tartu's Kaarsild

Vanemuise Theatre, Tartu*

Estonian National Museum, Tartu*

Narva Castle*

Endla Theatre, Pärnu*

Rakvere Castle*

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rakvere*

You can also watch a live stream broadcast by the Estonian National Museum showing "greenings" taking place around the world. You can watch the broadcast on Youtube on below.

In 2021, almost 700 landmarks in 66 countries will be "greened" in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, including a record number of landmarks across Estonia.

The "greenings" serve as a reminder for Irish people everywhere, when it is not possible to travel home to be with friends and family, that we are still connected, the Irish Embassy in Estonia said in a statement.

"They serve as a light in a dark time and as we look ahead to 2021 and beyond," the embassy said.

Who was St Patrick?

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. He was born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century, he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned in approximately 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity. By the time of his death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches, and schools.

Many legends grew up around him - for example, that he drove the snakes out of Ireland and used the shamrock to explain the Trinity. Ireland came to celebrate his day with religious services and feasts.

Source: Encyclopaedia Britannica

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!