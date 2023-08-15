Gulf of Livonia wind farm special plan made public

The special plan relating to the proposed Gulf of Livonia offshore wind farm has been made public and authorities are open to public feedback, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture says.

The state's special plan process (Estonian: Eriplaneering) is still in its early phases, and no location in the Gulf of Livonia has yet been chosen as site of the offshore development.

Once it is, and once the wind farm is online, which will be several years from now, the power it generates will enter the main national grid operated by Elering, which will necessitate establishing an electrical connection to either the Audru, Sindi or Kilingi-Nõmme electricity substations (all in Pärnu County).

For this reason, the special plan's zone covers not only the Gulf of Livonia and the maritime area off Pärnu, but also the island of Kihnu, and the land areas of Häädemeeste, Tori, Kihnu and Saarde municipalities in Pärnu county, plus the city of Pärnu.

The planned offshore wind farm and electricity connections once on line will contribute to a rise in Estonian renewable energy production and security of supply in the Baltic Sea region, the ministry says.

Creating the state special plan for electricity connections is an independent process, tough its realization is dependent on the viability of erecting an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Livonia in any case.

The public exhibition of the baseline and impact assessment program relating to the plan was opened Monday, August 14, and will remain open for a month, to September 15.

Anne Martin, advisor for spatial planning of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, said "The site pre-selection starting point and impact assessment program defines the purpose of the plan and provides an overview of the general principles to be followed in the planning process."

The main tasks needing resolution and the primary studies needing mapping are part of this planning process, while projected impacts from additional electricity connections are also outlined in the plan, she said.

The special plan process materials are available for both public display and public discussions, Anne Martin noted, and all are welcome to contribute.

Possible obstacles to one possible location versus another need to be known earlier rather than later, she added.

Materials relating to the special plan (in Estonian) are here.

Municipal governments in the affected areas are also displaying the plan.

Those with comments, queries and other feedback can email the ministry here.

From the end of September into early October, public discussions on the plan will be held by all the municipalities in question.

