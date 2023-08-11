Enefit Green's July electricity production up 19 percent to 81.8 GWh

Estonia's first hybrid wind farm and solar park in Purtse, Ida-Viru County. Source: Enefit Green
Publicly traded renewable energy producer Enefit Green produced a combined 81.8 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity in July, up 19 percent on year. New wind farms and solar parks helped boost production last month, the company announced this week.

July's production result was driven by a 17 percent increase in wind energy and 138 jump in solar energy production, the company said in a market announcement Thursday. New wind farms and solar parks boosted the company's overall production last month with a combined 17.6 GWh of electricity.

Last month saw average wind speeds of 5.6 and 5.8 meters per second (m/s), respectively, at the company's Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms, remaining relatively steady compared with last July's respective 5.3 and 5.8 m/s averages.

"Wind conditions in July favored electricity production at our wind farms in Estonia," Enefit Green COO Innar Kaasik said, commenting on the data.

"The new wind farms and solar parks added to [our] operating portfolio had a significant impact," he continued. "The Purtse wind farm-solar park in Estonia and Zambrow solar park in Poland contributed 8.2 GWh of generation. The Šilale II wind farm in Lithuania, which is still under construction, also contributed a significant amount of electricity."

The cogeneration segment's electricity and heat energy production were lower, however, decreasing by 22 and 25 percent, respectively, on year.

This result was affected primarily by the Iru Waste to Energy Power Plant undergoing a longer maintenance break than last year, as well as experiencing subsequent unplanned stoppages.

Pellet production, meanwhile, went up 7 percent on year to 15.4 tons.

Enefit Green is a publicly traded renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Eesti Energia, with wind farms located in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia as well as a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. The company is also developing several wind farms and solar parks in the aforementioned countries as well as in Finland.

As of the end of 2022, Enefit Green had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 megawatts (MW) and total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW.

Last year, the company produced a combined 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154,000 tons of wood pellets.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

