Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

Construction of the biggest wind farm in the Baltic states started on Tuesday with the laying of the cornerstone in Tootsi, Pärnu County.

Planning for the development in western Estonia started 10 years ago, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The 38-turbine wind park, and solar panel farm also located at the site, will supply nearly 10 percent of Estonia's annual electricity demand when finished in 2025.

Former Mayor of Pärnu Andres Metsoja and the former Mayor of Tootsi Kalev Kaljuste proposed the development.

"This development has even been simple in terms of the community, these agreements have not been difficult. Although the bureaucratic machinery has ground on, to the point where all decisions are challenged in court," said Metsoja, who is currently an MP in the Riigikogu.

Construction is now well underway on the €350 million wind park.

Location of Enefit Green's future Tootsi and Sopi wind farms in Pärnu County. Source: Eesti Energia

Project backer Enefit Green head Aavo Kärmas said the park will significantly increase the amount of wind power produced in Estonia. It should allow the country to meet its goal of becoming an electricity-exporting country by 2030.

"The reality is that by 2030, in seven years' time, there should be eight more such parks, so we are only at the beginning. The first wind turbines should be generating electricity in September next year, and the wind farm will be completed in the first quarter of 2025," said Kärmas.

Põhja-Pärnumaa Municipality leader Aivar Mäe said the wind park is the communities most important issue. It should give the region a boost thanks to cheap energy produced locally.

"Together with Enterprise Estonia (EAS), we are negotiating with the first tenants of our new industrial park. We're looking for anyone involved in green energy. For example, at the moment, those we are negotiating with are related to mushroom, tomato, and cucumber growing and fish farming. If it goes well, the people of Estonia will hear about it," he said.

