First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

News
First batch of shredded tires to be used by Enefit arrives in Sillamäe.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

The first shipload of shredded tires which Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power is being supplied with from Sweden arrived in Estonia earlier in the week. The discarded and shredded rubber will be used to create an ersatz shale oil, replacing the traditionally mined and refined product over time.

A total of 1,670 tonnes of old ground up tire chips arrived in the port of Sillamäe (see gallery).

These will not, Enefit Power board chair Andres Vainola stressed, be burned, but instead melted down, a more environmentally friendly activity, he said.

"The shredded old tires may be waste to some, but we use it as a raw material, so we're talking about a circular economy. But more important than that, we don't use burn it. For example, a lot of cement factories do use tire shreds in their burning processes, but we make use it in our oil factories via the pyrolysis process, which is essentially a melting process."

"This gives us a much higher yield of liquid fuel, meaning we need to use less shale in order to obtain oil," Vainola went on.

Traditionally, shale was mined and refined in Ida-Viru County, with the ensuing product having a wide variety of applications, including in plastics and the chemicals industry, in addition to use as a fuel at power stations.

Estonia has in the past advised in other jurisdictions, such as the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, and the U.S. State of Utah, but shale oil as a fuel source has come under pressure due to EU climate norms.

Andres Vainola said that the shredded tires will be in use from September.

The first consignment was ferried from the port of Oxelösund in Sweden to Sillamäe in a 30-year-old vessel, the "Wilson Elbe", sailing under the Barbadian flag

The journey took nearly two days.

Last month, regional daily Virumaa teataja announced that waste disposal firm Ragn-Sells plans to build a waste tire shredding plant near Kunda, Ida-Viru County.

Ragn-Sells itself told ERR that if everything goes according to plan, this factory will be opened in the second quarter of next year.

The shreds would be used in the Enefit 280 power station, which is due to come online next year also, initially as a traditional shale oil-burning facility and to transition to the pyrolysis-created fuel.

The multi-year contract with Sweden allows for an inflow of 20,000 tonnes of shredded tires, but this can rise in line with Enefit Power's needs. 

Another consignment of over 3,000 tonnes is due to arrive later this year.

In 2023, in addition to the load that arrived this week, Enefit Power has ordered another shipload from Sweden, or a total of over 3,000 tons of tire chips.

Enefit Power first trialed the use of shredded tires in its oil shale plants four years ago, but difficulties in finding raw materials at the right price and quality hampered things.

Eesti Energia's plan to build its own tire shredding plant did not ultimately materialize, partly due to supply issue.

"This does not mean that we will not continue negotiations here, involving local partners in order to use the potential of our used tires," Vainola added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Rene Kundla; Virumaa teataja.

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

17:49

First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

17:24

Tallinn Zoo now needs to fix fault rainforest exhibit climate system

16:49

Finance Ministry reduces budget deficit forecast by €400 million Updated

16:46

Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

16:15

MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

15:53

Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day Updated

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

15:15

Minister: Stark Logistics saga post mortem up to Kaja Kallas and her party

13:20

Metaprint 2022 financial report critical of Kallas-led government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

10:05

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

11:00

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

08:32

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

23.08

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: