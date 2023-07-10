Eesti Energia to receive shredded tires from Sweden for reprocessing

News
Enefit Power.
Enefit Power. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti Energia has signed a long-term supply agreement with a Swedish tire recycling organization to begin the industrial reprocessing of scrap tires at its subsidiary Enefit Power's pyrolysis plants this summer.

Swedish Tyre Recycling AB will supply 20,000 tonnes of shredded scrap tires per year to Enefit's factories. According to Eesti Energia, this is a quarter of the total amount of scrap tires generated in Sweden annually.

The factories also have the capacity to recycle all the scrap tires generated in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, amounting to around 55,000 tonnes per year in total.

According to Eesti Energia management board member Raine Pajo, the reprocessing of waste by pyrolysis produces less carbon dioxide than incineration.

"The reprocessing of this shredded waste is an important step on Eesti Energia's road to a carbon-neutral chemical industry based on a circular economy, because we are turning waste from other sectors into a useful product, at the expense of oil shale," Pajo said.

"In the longer term, our goal is to find solutions to recycle waste plastics using our existing technology and replace the production of liquid fuels with the production of raw materials for the chemical industry."

Eesti Energia is already consulting with international chemical companies, which have expressed interest in the circular economy for chemical production.

The first shipload of scrap shredded tires sent from Sweden is set to arrive at Enefit Power this summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Utilitas siginifcantly increased its turnover and profit last year

16:35

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

15:58

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

15:58

Mihhail Kõlvart: Simpler not to make promises than to go back on them

14:21

Foreign Minister: Main Estonian goal at NATO summit is Ukraine road-map

13:56

Eesti Energia to receive shredded tires from Sweden for reprocessing

13:27

Ministry of Finance: Tax revenues up 9.8 percent on year to May 2023

13:13

Audit Office: Consumer loan sector needs more effective supervision

12:33

Rainer Saks: Russian military leadership beset with major problems

12:17

SALK chief: Neither Kiik nor Kõlvart will take Center back above EKRE

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

08.07

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

10:15

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

09.07

Other parties skeptical of good rapport with either Kõlvart or Kiik

08.07

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

08.07

Centuries-old skeletons excavated during road construction in Kanepi

07.07

Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

09:45

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: