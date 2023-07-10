Eesti Energia to receive shredded tires from Sweden for reprocessing

Eesti Energia has signed a long-term supply agreement with a Swedish tire recycling organization to begin the industrial reprocessing of scrap tires at its subsidiary Enefit Power's pyrolysis plants this summer.

Swedish Tyre Recycling AB will supply 20,000 tonnes of shredded scrap tires per year to Enefit's factories. According to Eesti Energia, this is a quarter of the total amount of scrap tires generated in Sweden annually.

The factories also have the capacity to recycle all the scrap tires generated in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, amounting to around 55,000 tonnes per year in total.

According to Eesti Energia management board member Raine Pajo, the reprocessing of waste by pyrolysis produces less carbon dioxide than incineration.

"The reprocessing of this shredded waste is an important step on Eesti Energia's road to a carbon-neutral chemical industry based on a circular economy, because we are turning waste from other sectors into a useful product, at the expense of oil shale," Pajo said.

"In the longer term, our goal is to find solutions to recycle waste plastics using our existing technology and replace the production of liquid fuels with the production of raw materials for the chemical industry."

Eesti Energia is already consulting with international chemical companies, which have expressed interest in the circular economy for chemical production.

The first shipload of scrap shredded tires sent from Sweden is set to arrive at Enefit Power this summer.

--

