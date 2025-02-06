X!

Enefit Power's scrap tire doubts puts waste company in 'difficult situation'

News
Scrap tires.
Scrap tires. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Energy provider Enefit Power's new management questions the use of old tires in the oil industry. These concerns put waste management company Ragn-Sells in a "difficult situation" as the firm purpose-built a tire shredding plant for Enefit's needs.

The use of old tires in oil production has been tested in Auvere for more than eight years. It has been consistently claimed that they are a highly valuable raw material, containing more oil than oil shale.

Last summer, Enefit Power announced that tire chips were already being processed permanently and that all old tires generated in Estonia could be utilized in the oil plant.

However, last fall, the company underwent a management change, and the new chairman of the board, Lauri Karp, has different views.

Enefit Power CEO Lauri Karp. Source: Eesti Energia

The process requires Enefit to update its environmental permit and obtain certification for the new raw material. While the company has pledged to continue working on this, the new management is still uncertain whether converting old tires in the oil plant is truly worthwhile.

"The new board is taking a conservative approach, and we certainly have our own ideas about what we will do with alternative raw materials, including wood, biomass, plastic, and tires. So for now, we are still in more of an experimental phase," Karp said.

"We will see what the real issue is, whether it is an economic issue, a technological issue, or a quality issue. And of course, we are also considering air emissions. These are all new factors that the previous board members likely did not examine in detail."

Karp said the amount of shredded tires added to oil shale makes up only a small percent of the total fuel volume. It remains unclear whether such a small proportion is worth the effort.

Kai Realo. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Ragn-Sells, which opened a special processing facility in Kunda last summer for Enefit Power, says the current situation is regrettable and challenging. The company invested more than €3.5 million, signed a supply contract with Enefit, and must now unexpectedly seek alternative markets for shredded tires.

"We are in a difficult position because we still have a valid contract with Enefit Power, meaning we have to continue producing tire chips. If we do not, Enefit could claim that we are the ones failing to fulfill the contract. But I can confirm that, undoubtedly, in the search for alternatives, Ragn-Sells will likely suffer losses for years with this production line. We built this line primarily for cooperation with Enefit Power, and our entire business plan was based on the premise that Estonia's tires would be turned into oil in Estonia. Enefit Power has not taken any responsibility for the situation," said Kai Realo, CEO of Ragn-Sells Estonia.

Realo believes Enefit is unlikely to ever produce oil from old tires. However, Enefit Power's chairman, Lauri Karp, stressed the company has not completely ruled out the use of old tires, it is just waiting for test results.

"If we start in the summer, once all the permits have been obtained, it will still take some time. I cannot promise you whether it will be six months, a year, or a year and a half. We will see. We have competent chemists who will determine when we have an answer," Karp said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

13:26

Kilk: Leaving the Russian electricity grid increases Estonia's security

12:55

FM in Washington: USA, Europe need to show strength to ensure security

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

11:43

Helme on energy: Estonia doesn't need anything but oil shale power plants

11:24

PPA, energy companies warn public about desynchronization scammers

10:40

Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

10:06

European Commission farmer support initiative sparks confusion in Estonia

09:28

Number of bus passengers traveling from Baltics to Russia falling every year

08:36

Industrial production decreased by 4% in 2024

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Baltic States launch 'unique' frequency reserve market Updated

05.02

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo