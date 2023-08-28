Gas stations hike fuel prices for fourth time this month

News
Gas prices as of August 28, 2023.
Gas prices as of August 28, 2023. Source: ERR
News

The price of gasoline and diesel in Estonia has risen for the fourth time in the past month.

95-octane gasoline rose in price by two cents to €1.799 a liter on Monday at all gas stations, while 98-octane gasoline rose by the same amount at pump, to €1.849 per liter.

Meanwhile diesel rose even more, by five cents per liter, to €1.679.

The price of fuel remained unchanged for several months in the summer, but from the last week of July has risen, by 10 cents per liter in the case of gas; 18 center a liter for diesel.

Gas station chains cite the increase in world market prices of crude oil and used up fuel stocks as the reasons behind the initial price hikes, in early August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Gallery: Tartu Vanemuine Theater's 154th season opens with home cafés day

12:28

Doris Põld: M-voting sure to boost turnout

11:56

Helsinki-Pärnu flight numbers down a third this summer

11:23

EISA wants to boost home loan guarantees fund relating to rural areas

10:58

Jüri Vips gets IndyCar starts for last two races of 2023

10:45

Seven applications received to build offshore wind farms in Gulf of Riga

10:13

Estonian real estate developers increasingly cautious about projects

09:35

Gallery: Estonian government meets to begin discussions on state budget

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

09:12

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

28.08

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

28.08

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

28.08

Kallas: No confidence motion will clarify exactly what I'm being accused of

28.08

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

28.08

Bolt hits out at parking of its e-scooters on pedestrian traffic islands

28.08

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

28.08

Rail Baltic CEO: Tallinn's wishes also factor in airport tram service halt

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: