Gasoline prices rise for second time in two days

Larger gas station chains raised their prices on Wednesday for the second time in two days, and the third time over the last week.

The price of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline both rose by 2 cents to €1.779 and €1.829 respectively on Wednesday afternoon. Diesel fuel rose by 7 cents to €1.629.

Prices were also raised yesterday (August 1) by 3 cents.

Gasoline and disease prices had been stable for several months until last Wednesday (July 26) when they started to rise.

Fuel sellers blamed fluctuating prices on the world's advanced markets. Brent crude has grown by around €10 per barrel following OPEC production cuts.

The cost of end products has mirrored the world market price of oil. August also marks the start of the peak season of fuel consumption in agriculture.

