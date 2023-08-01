Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

News
Prices at the pump on August 1.
Prices at the pump on August 1. Source: ERR
News

Leading gas station chains in Estonia all hiked the price of motor fuels by 3 cents on Tuesday. The previous hike occurred last Wednesday before which prices at the pump had stayed the same for months.

The price of gasoline 95 rose to €1.759 per liter, that of gasoline 98 to €1.809, while diesel fuel now costs €1.559.

Fuel sellers pointed to world market price advance as the reason. The price of Brent crude has grown by around €10 per barrel following OPEC production cuts.

The price of end products has grown in tandem with the world market price of oil. August also marks the start of the peak season of fuel consumption in agriculture.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:34

Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

09:51

Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

09:45

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

09:36

July temperatures in Estonia remained fairly constant

09:33

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss

09:04

Estonian movie examines plight of folk dancers in England

08:54

Presidential gardens' bees may give forth bumper honey yield this year

08:46

Early vegetable crop harvest this year around half usual volume

08:37

Animal feed scarcity, cost means many dairy cattle to be slaughtered

08:33

Auditor general: Activity-based state budget is demonstrably unworkable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

31.07

Analyst: Economic recovery will take longer than expected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: