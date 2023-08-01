Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

Leading gas station chains in Estonia all hiked the price of motor fuels by 3 cents on Tuesday. The previous hike occurred last Wednesday before which prices at the pump had stayed the same for months.

The price of gasoline 95 rose to €1.759 per liter, that of gasoline 98 to €1.809, while diesel fuel now costs €1.559.

Fuel sellers pointed to world market price advance as the reason. The price of Brent crude has grown by around €10 per barrel following OPEC production cuts.

The price of end products has grown in tandem with the world market price of oil. August also marks the start of the peak season of fuel consumption in agriculture.

