Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

Prices at a gas station in Tallinn on Tuesday. September 19, 2023.
Prices at a gas station in Tallinn on Tuesday. September 19, 2023. Source: ERR
Gas station chains once again raised prices at the pump on Tuesday, with the price of 95-octane gasoline rising to €1.819, 98-octane gas to €1.869 and diesel fuel to €1.719 per liter.

On Tuesday morning, ahead of the increase, 95-octane gas had cost €1.799, 98-octane gas €1.849 and diesel €1.679 per liter.

Fuel prices, which had remained unchanged since spring, have been rising steadily since late July, due chiefly to the rising price of crude oil on the global market.

The increase in the price of diesel is likewise being impacted by the start of the heating season as well.

No fuel prices are expected to drop by the start of the new year, as OPEC countries have cut production through the end of 2023.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

