Construction of biggest wind farm in Baltic countries starts this month

Sopr-Tootsi Wind Farm.
Sopr-Tootsi Wind Farm. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
Construction will start at Enefit Green's new 38-turbine Sopi-Tootsi wind farm - the largest in the Baltics - this month in western Estonia. The work must be completed in 2024.

"The 255-megawatt wind farm is the largest wind farm in both Estonia and the Baltic States. And when completed, it will double the amount of wind power produced in Estonia compared to today. The investment will cost €305 million. When completed, this park alone will generate more than 8 percent of Estonia's total electricity consumption," said Aavo Kärmas, chairman of the board of Enefit Green.

The turbines will stand at a height of 240 meters and will start supplying energy to the grid before the site is completed.

Enefit Green will also build a 63-megawatt solar park at the site in Põhja Pärnumaa municipality.

The community stands to benefit from the development.

"This means very cheap energy for the whole community, and it also means very cheap energy for businesses. A green energy industrial park will be [built] here as early as next year. It's going to be auctioned off, we're waiting for investors who are interested because today energy determines everything," said Aivar Mäe, Põhja Pärnumaa municipality mayor.

New residents are expected to move to the area.

"We are reorganizing the school network, our new primary school will be ready for the summer, and the newly renovated kindergarten is in good shape. Soon we will have rental houses in this green area. We very much hope that Tootsi will wake up from hibernation," said Mäe.

The wind farm is being built by Nordecon Betoon, Verston and Connecto. The cost of the construction works is €67.3 million.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

